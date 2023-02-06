WWE NXT star responds to praise from former champion Mandy Rose

WWE NXT star Jacy Jayne recently responded to the praise of her former Toxic Attraction faction leader, Mandy Rose.

Jayne and her tag partner, Gigi Dolin, have had quite a run on WWE's developmental brand so far. The duo are former two-time NXT women's tag champions, and they recently challenged Roxanne Perez for the women's championship at Vengeance Day.

Despite having the opportunity to work together, the duo was unable to dethrone Perez, who continues her hot streak as the brand's top champion.

That hasn't stopped Toxic Attraction's former leader, the recently released Mandy Rose, from praising her sisters in battle. Rose took to Twitter to praise the duo following their performance at Vengeance Day.

Jayne responded to Rose's tweet with a heart and teary-eyed emoji, indicating that she misses working alongside the longest-reigning women's champ.

Jacy Jayne received training from AEW stars prior to NXT run

Jacy Jayne is currently competing for NXT but has received a fair amount of her training from two current AEW stars.

Jayne worked under Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne in WWE, as well as former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. As a reminder, Lethal also helped train Ric Flair for his Final Match.

Toxic Attraction has continued to remain one of the hottest acts for the developmental brand, and they don't seem far off from a run on the main roster.

The former tag champs competed in the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament back in 2022, but an injury stalled their push. That hasn't stopped fans online from hoping that the duo will be competing on RAW or SmackDown soon.

Do you think Toxic Attraction will succeed once they get moved up to the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

