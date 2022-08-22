Mandy Rose celebrates impressive WWE NXT milestone 

WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose accomplished another milestone as the brand's champion.

The former main-roster talent moved to the developmental brand in 2021 and has accomplished a lot since. She is part of the Toxic Attraction faction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who previously held the brand's Women's Tag Team titles. She recently added another accomplishment to her record.

In a recent tweet, the current NXT Women's Champion shared her excitement about being the NXT Women's Champion for 300 days:

"300 days babyyy 💃Mandy300" the champion tweeted.

Rose captured the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez in October 2021. The NXT Superstar recently successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark in NXT Heatwave. However, her Toxic Attraction members have advanced to the semi-finals of the main roster's Women's Tag Team title tournament.

WWE fans want Mandy Rose to hold the championship for another 300 days

It wasn't that long ago when the NXT Superstar hit the 200-day milestone. Her transition to the developmental brand not only resulted in a title run but also gained her more fans.

Following the celebratory tweet, fans are already looking forward to another 300 days with the title. Some even said this was the beginning of her one year as champion:

George Burn @burng661 @WWE_MandyRose Congratulations You have earned it. Keep fighting and you will make it 600 days @WWE_MandyRose Congratulations You have earned it. Keep fighting and you will make it 600 days

SCOTT JAMES @SCOTTJAMES66 @WWE_MandyRose Looking forward for you to be holding that Title for the next*300* Days** @WWE_MandyRose Looking forward for you to be holding that Title for the next*300* Days**💪🇺🇲💪

Mr.Perfect_88 @dolemitewarrior 🏽 @WWE_MandyRose Let go for 300 more! You got this @WWE_MandyRose Let go for 300 more! You got this 💪🏽💗💯

Some pointed out how she's going to surpass the reigns of former champions like Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair:

紫雷イオ😈 Fanpage #IyoSky @SkYIYO0307 @WWE_MandyRose 300 days too damn long....The fact you tied IYO Sky is a crime in of itself @WWE_MandyRose 300 days too damn long....The fact you tied IYO Sky is a crime in of itself https://t.co/CLsjEBGBSp

Jeremy Kasperson @jeremykasperson @WWE_MandyRose Passes Io's 304 this weekend and Charlotte's 321 in September for 3rd all-time. @WWE_MandyRose Passes Io's 304 this weekend and Charlotte's 321 in September for 3rd all-time.

Although a lot of fans were excited and happy, that wasn't the case for everyone. Some claimed she only achieved this due to her teammates and called her a "false champ":

Tomas Ramirez @spursnational19 @WWE_MandyRose @WWE_MandyRose U mean a lucky 300 days most of it was because ur teammates help u retain most of the time well guess what the won't be around to help u much longer cause once they get called up ur on ur own and let be real I cnt win on ur own @WWE_MandyRose U mean a lucky 300 days most of it was because ur teammates help u retain most of the time well guess what the won't be around to help u much longer cause once they get called up ur on ur own and let be real I cnt win on ur own 👀👀@WWE_MandyRose

Now that Rose is going to fly solo in the developmental brand for a while, it will be interesting to see how she's going to protect her title. With the rest of Toxic Attraction on the main roster, there's even a possibility that their leader may not take long to follow.

What was your favorite Mandy Rose WWE NXT championship match? Leave your picks in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron