Mandy Rose celebrates impressive WWE NXT milestone 

WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose accomplished another milestone as the brand's champion.
The former main-roster talent moved to the developmental brand in 2021 and has accomplished a lot since. She is part of the Toxic Attraction faction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who previously held the brand's Women's Tag Team titles. She recently added another accomplishment to her record.
In a recent tweet, the current NXT Women's Champion shared her excitement about being the NXT Women's Champion for 300 days:
"300 days babyyy 💃Mandy300" the champion tweeted.
Rose captured the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez in October 2021. The NXT Superstar recently successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark in NXT Heatwave. However, her Toxic Attraction members have advanced to the semi-finals of the main roster's Women's Tag Team title tournament.
WWE fans want Mandy Rose to hold the championship for another 300 days
It wasn't that long ago when the NXT Superstar hit the 200-day milestone. Her transition to the developmental brand not only resulted in a title run but also gained her more fans.
Following the celebratory tweet, fans are already looking forward to another 300 days with the title. Some even said this was the beginning of her one year as champion:
Some pointed out how she's going to surpass the reigns of former champions like Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair:
Although a lot of fans were excited and happy, that wasn't the case for everyone. Some claimed she only achieved this due to her teammates and called her a "false champ":
Now that Rose is going to fly solo in the developmental brand for a while, it will be interesting to see how she's going to protect her title. With the rest of Toxic Attraction on the main roster, there's even a possibility that their leader may not take long to follow.
What was your favorite Mandy Rose WWE NXT championship match? Leave your picks in the comments section below!
