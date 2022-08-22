Create

Mandy Rose celebrates impressive WWE NXT milestone 

WWE NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 22, 2022 09:36 PM IST

WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose accomplished another milestone as the brand's champion.

The former main-roster talent moved to the developmental brand in 2021 and has accomplished a lot since. She is part of the Toxic Attraction faction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who previously held the brand's Women's Tag Team titles. She recently added another accomplishment to her record.

In a recent tweet, the current NXT Women's Champion shared her excitement about being the NXT Women's Champion for 300 days:

"300 days babyyy 💃Mandy300" the champion tweeted.
300 days babyyy 💃🏻 #Mandy300

Rose captured the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez in October 2021. The NXT Superstar recently successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark in NXT Heatwave. However, her Toxic Attraction members have advanced to the semi-finals of the main roster's Women's Tag Team title tournament.

WWE fans want Mandy Rose to hold the championship for another 300 days

It wasn't that long ago when the NXT Superstar hit the 200-day milestone. Her transition to the developmental brand not only resulted in a title run but also gained her more fans.

Following the celebratory tweet, fans are already looking forward to another 300 days with the title. Some even said this was the beginning of her one year as champion:

@WWE_MandyRose Road to 1 YEAR! #RoadTo365 #Mandy365
@WWE_MandyRose 65 days until 1 year
@WWE_MandyRose Congratulations You have earned it. Keep fighting and you will make it 600 days
@WWE_MandyRose Looking forward for you to be holding that Title for the next*300* Days**💪🇺🇲💪
@WWE_MandyRose Let go for 300 more! You got this 💪🏽💗💯

Some pointed out how she's going to surpass the reigns of former champions like Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair:

@WWE_MandyRose 300 days too damn long....The fact you tied IYO Sky is a crime in of itself https://t.co/CLsjEBGBSp
@WWE_MandyRose Passes Io's 304 this weekend and Charlotte's 321 in September for 3rd all-time.

Although a lot of fans were excited and happy, that wasn't the case for everyone. Some claimed she only achieved this due to her teammates and called her a "false champ":

@WWE_MandyRose U mean a lucky 300 days most of it was because ur teammates help u retain most of the time well guess what the won't be around to help u much longer cause once they get called up ur on ur own and let be real I cnt win on ur own 👀👀@WWE_MandyRose
@WWE_MandyRose As false champ
@WWE_MandyRose BOOOO

Now that Rose is going to fly solo in the developmental brand for a while, it will be interesting to see how she's going to protect her title. With the rest of Toxic Attraction on the main roster, there's even a possibility that their leader may not take long to follow.

What was your favorite Mandy Rose WWE NXT championship match? Leave your picks in the comments section below!

Edited by Ken Cameron

Comments

