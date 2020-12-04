WWE NXT UK delivered another action-packed show this week. This episode featured four excellent matches, and it was an entertaining night from start to finish.

Newcomer Rampage Brown continued his path of destruction. Aoife Valkyrie scored another impressive win to gain momentum in the women's division. Joe Coffey and Alexander Wolfe also went to war. Finally, in the main event, The Hunt punished Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Rampage Brown vs. Saxton Huxley on WWE NXT UK

The first match of the night was a battle of the brutes. Rampage Brown took on Saxton Huxley in Brown's second match on WWE NXT UK. He had a tough challenge on his hands with Huxley's sheer size and unpredictability.

Two of WWE NXT UK's biggest bruisers slugged it out the middle of the ring like two bears fighting for territory in the woods. Brown initially got the better of Huxley and began to grind him down with impactful offense.

Later on, Huxley gained the advantage by driving Brown into the ring apron. He rolled Brown back into the ring and continued his onslaught with a gigantic diving clothesline off the top rope for a two count.

Huxley then attempted a second clothesline from the top rope. But Brown caught him with a power slam. A decisive powerbomb clinched the victory for Brown.

Result: Rampage Brown defeats Saxton Huxley on WWE NXT UK

Grade: B

Backstage, Joseph Conners was giving an interview. In the background, Piper Niven attacked Jinny. The assault avenged Niven's interference in the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship match two weeks ago. Officials broke up the brawl, but this feud isn't over. Fans can expect to see this match in the ring very soon.