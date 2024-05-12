WWE official admits to bias activity at recent event with regard to The Judgment Day

Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh faced the wrath of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for a brief moment after the latter defended his belt against Jey Uso at Backlash France. Just when it looked as though The Judgment Day will implode, WWE pumped the brakes on RAW. Priest and Bálor, who had the biggest issue after the premium live event owing to a clash of egos, got on the same page.

At a recent live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the former Universal Champion replaced Priest. Balor made his way to the ring with his longtime friend, McDonagh, to challenge World Tag Team Champions The Miz and R-Truth for the titles. Meanwhile, referee Jessika Carr confessed X.

She admitted that she was singing The Judgment Day's song when holding up the tag team belts. This was in response to a fan who appreciated her for doing a good job:

"Not me more than likely singing Judgment Day’s song as I’m holding up the titles," wrote Jessika Carr.

The Irish-born wrestlers failed to bring back the belts on The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen where the creative team is heading with this angle involving the once top-heel faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Is WWE slowly building towards The Prince vs. The Punishment?

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran advised Damian Priest to leave The Judgment Day. Jim Cornette feels that Priest needs to work alone as a top heel on the program now that Rhea Ripley won't be in the picture for the foreseeable future, and "Dirty" Dom is also out with an injury. He added that Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh can continue as a tag team.

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg also discussed the ongoing angle recently. He believes The Prince will challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rosenberg also added that the former will work as the villain in the story, which makes The Punishment the babyface.

Since Jey Uso indicated on Monday Night RAW last week that he is not looking for a rematch against the World Heavyweight Champion soon, Damian Priest's next challenger for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event remains unclear as of this writing.

What are your thoughts on a World Heavyweight Championship feud between Damian Priest and Finn Bálor? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

