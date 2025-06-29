WWE official Charles Robinson critiques his performance after John Cena attack

WWE official Charles Robinson critiqued his performance at Night of Champions after he was the victim of an attack by John Cena. The Cenation Leader defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of the PLE last night in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Seth Rollins interfered in the title match between Punk and Cena and seemingly was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Visionary called for an official to come to the ring, and Charles Robinson showed off his athleticism by sprinting down the entrance ramp.

Unfortunately for Robinson, Cena was waiting for him at the bottom of the ramp and leveled him with a thunderous shoulder tackle. The legendary referee took to Instagram today to critique his sprint to the ring and claimed that he was too slow.

Ad

Trending

"I ran so slow," he wrote.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

John Cena went on to win the match and will be defending the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August. The American Nightmare earned the title shot by defeating Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Charles Robinson also provided a health update earlier today after the brutal attack by Cena at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests Ron Killings should dethrone John Cena

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently pitched the idea of Ron Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, being the one to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the legend noted that the 48-year-old was retiring at the end of the year and suggested that Killings could capture the title from him. Long added that it was great that Cena wanted to work with Killings during his retirement tour.

"Here's the thing I'll say. I want to say first of all, to John Cena for being the guy that will come on and work with R-Truth. I did hear, I don't know, that he was one of the guys that kind of spoke up for him in the back after he got released. For John Cena to want to work with him, I think that's great. What I'd like to see, if they really want to do it, Cena says he's leaving, he's retiring anyway. Let Truth take the belt off him and make Truth the champion." [1:56 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the Hall of Famer's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long Cena can hang onto the Undisputed WWE Championship moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!