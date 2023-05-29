WWE Official defends her actions despite causing a title change at Night of Champions

A WWE official has defended herself despite missing a major moment that led to a title change at Night of Champions.

The premium live event took place last night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in the first match of the night to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion also came to an end at the event. The EST battled Asuka in a rematch from WrestleMania 39, but The Empress of Tomorrow got the upper hand this time.

Asuka went to spit mist in Belair's eyes at WWE Night of Champions, but The EST was ready for it. However, the challenger rubbed some of the mist on her hand and referee Jessika Carr didn't catch it. Asuka rubbed the mist into Bianca's eyes as she was going for the KOD and followed it up with a couple of kicks to the back of her head to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

Referee Jessika Carr took to Twitter today to defend herself and noted that sometimes it is impossible to see everything.

"Sometimes you can’t see everything to make the right calls," tweeted Jessika Carr.

Jessika Carr on WWE legend Edge helping her during her career

Jessika Carr refereed the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Edge at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

She was the first female to ever officiate a wrestling match in the country, and Jessika recently disclosed that it was Edge who was pushing for her to get the opportunity. Speaking on Table Talk, Jessika said that Edge asked Vince McMahon to have her referee a match in Saudi Arabia.

“I stepped up to the plate at Madison Square Garden and it was literally standing in Gorilla with Edge and Edge asking Vince, ‘Can we have her in Saudi Arabia’. Vince was like, ‘Yeah, I think we can make that happen’. It just paralleled after that and things had to be put in place as far as communicating with who they had to communicate with in Saudi and it has to go through extra steps and layers to make sure everyone is okay with it and the week before I started hearing, ‘You have the cage in Saudi’,” said Jessika Carr. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and her historic title reign lasted over a year. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The EST on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

