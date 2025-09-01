  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • WWE official drops worrying message after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alliance at Clash in Paris

WWE official drops worrying message after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alliance at Clash in Paris

By JP David
Published Sep 01, 2025 09:01 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)

The WWE Universe saw the shocking alliance of real-life married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the end of Clash in Paris. A top official dropped a concerning message after Lynch helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

In the main event of Clash in Paris, CM Punk had The Visionary set up for the Go 2 Sleep. However, a masked individual hit Punk with a low blow, allowing Rollins to hit the Curb Stomp and retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch was then revealed as the person under the mask as the power couple ended the PLE on top.

WWE referee Jessika Carr delivered a worrying message on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Clash in Paris. Carr doesn't like the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alliance that is set to take over the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We're in trouble ya'll," Carr tweeted.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

As mentioned by Becky Lynch on her tweet, she's now part of The Vision led by her husband Seth Rollins. It was an overall successful night in Paris for the group despite Bronson Reed's loss to Roman Reigns to open the PLE.

Paul Heyman also got choked out by The Tribal Chief before Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit the Spear on Reigns through the announce table. Breakker would hit another Spear and Reed sent The OTC to the emergency room with a huge Tsunami splash.

Ad

Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris

Seth Rollins wasn't the only WWE star to retain a championship in Paris. Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella. The Man survived the Hall of Famer's onslaught by stealing the win with a backslide pin.

The match wasn't a classic, with a few botches that might have ruined it for some. Nevertheless, the two did their best to make the crowd care, though it's unclear if Bella gets another shot at Lynch.

Ad

It's also worth noting that fans began to speculate about AJ Lee's WWE return after Lynch helped Seth Rollins screw CM Punk out of the World Heavyweight Championship.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications