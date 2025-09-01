WWE official drops worrying message after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alliance at Clash in Paris

The WWE Universe saw the shocking alliance of real-life married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the end of Clash in Paris. A top official dropped a concerning message after Lynch helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In the main event of Clash in Paris, CM Punk had The Visionary set up for the Go 2 Sleep. However, a masked individual hit Punk with a low blow, allowing Rollins to hit the Curb Stomp and retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch was then revealed as the person under the mask as the power couple ended the PLE on top. WWE referee Jessika Carr delivered a worrying message on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Clash in Paris. Carr doesn't like the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alliance that is set to take over the company. &quot;We're in trouble ya'll,&quot; Carr tweeted. As mentioned by Becky Lynch on her tweet, she's now part of The Vision led by her husband Seth Rollins. It was an overall successful night in Paris for the group despite Bronson Reed's loss to Roman Reigns to open the PLE. Paul Heyman also got choked out by The Tribal Chief before Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit the Spear on Reigns through the announce table. Breakker would hit another Spear and Reed sent The OTC to the emergency room with a huge Tsunami splash. Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in ParisSeth Rollins wasn't the only WWE star to retain a championship in Paris. Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella. The Man survived the Hall of Famer's onslaught by stealing the win with a backslide pin. The match wasn't a classic, with a few botches that might have ruined it for some. Nevertheless, the two did their best to make the crowd care, though it's unclear if Bella gets another shot at Lynch. Finesse @ProWFinesseLINKSeth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch are aligned. There is only one person who can help CM Punk. AJ LEE.It's also worth noting that fans began to speculate about AJ Lee's WWE return after Lynch helped Seth Rollins screw CM Punk out of the World Heavyweight Championship.