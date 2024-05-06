WWE official shares incredible story from Backlash main event

The inaugural WWE Backlash France PLE was headlined by Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over AJ Styles. A popular star has just revealed an incredible story, and a cause for concern, from the first-time-ever match.

World Wrestling Entertainment was welcomed by a roaring crowd in Lyon, France this past weekend. The company received an official noise level warning during SmackDown. The LDLC Arena was booming the next day for WWE Backlash. Referee Jessika Carr officiated the main event between Styles and Rhodes and was right in the middle of the raucous action.

Carr took to her Instagram stories today for a fan Q&A session. She was asked how it was experiencing the French crowd in person. Carr revealed that the noise level was almost a cause for concern, as the wrestlers themselves were unable to hear her pin counts.

"To put it into perspective; I was afraid Cody or AJ couldn't hear my pin counts because it was so loud. Just surreal," Jessika Carr wrote.

The crowd in Lyon pulled off another very impressive and rare feat during Backlash France, which made for another viral moment.

Triple H praises Jessika Carr following WWE Backlash France

Jessika Carr began wrestling in 2011, and then signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 to work as a referee. She became the first female referee to work for the company since the 1980s.

The former Kennadi Brink has been a part of several historic moments since joining the Stamford-based promotion and has made history of her own in the past. She made history once again at Backlash France by becoming the first female referee to officiate a world championship main event at a PLE.

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) after Backlash France and praised Carr. He detailed the historic feat for the 32-year-old and included one of his signature backstage photos.

"Jessika Carr has been smashing through glass ceilings since she joined [World Wrestling Entertainment], and last night was no different. At [Backlash France], @WWELadyRefJess became the first female official to ever referee a #WWETitle PLE main event match," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

The next main roster premium live event will take place on Saturday, May 25. King & Queen of The Ring will air live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.