WWE official taunts Chelsea Green following RAW absence

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in 2023 and has been a constant source of irritation for, not just rival superstars, but various officials. The SmackDown star was recently given a dose of her own medicine from one official.

The former TNA star seemingly spends more time complaining and filing grievances than she does in the ring. Chelsea has especially been a thorn in the side of Adam Pearce as the two are always going at it on social media and WWE TV. However, the RAW General Manager celebrated last week as Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown. He gloated over how they are Nick Aldis' problem now.

Green is set to challenge NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on tonight's show (spoilers and backstage news). Speaking to Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio earlier today, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was asked about trying to command the respect of Pearce on RAW, and now trying to do the same with the SmackDown General Manager, who she thinks she's made the most headway with. The 33-year-old had a fitting response.

"I believe that both are losers, and they just haven't come to terms with the fact that it is my division. Once they realize that, all is gonna go well for them, and I think that's what Ava learned, and that's why I'm having a championship match in NXT. I think Ava's the smartest of the three," Chelsea Green said.

Pearce took to his Instagram Stories to respond to Chelsea. The 28-year veteran of the industry taunted Green with a simple three-word message.

"Miss ya, Chelsea!" Adam Pearce wrote.

Green's title match with Perez is scheduled to headline tonight's NXT. She will then face Indi Hartwell on Friday's SmackDown in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Chelsea Green predicts husband will return to WWE

Pro wrestling is full of real-life couples, and one of the most outspoken duos on social media seems to be Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona.

The former Zack Ryder spent 15 years with World Wrestling Entertainment until he was released as a part of COVID-19 budget cuts in April 2020. Since then he has found success in several promotions and the indies, including TNA, GCW, MLW, the NWA, and even AEW.

The Cardonas have teamed up together in TNA and GCW. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his INSIGHT podcast, the SmackDown Superstar said she'd like to see her husband return to WWE, and she believes it will happen.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that, I want to be partnered up with him in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why; I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall, kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time; it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," Chelsea Green said.

The self-proclaimed Indy God left WWE as a two-time Tag Team Champion, a one-time United States Champion, and a one-time Intercontinental Champion. He also won tag team championships in DSW and OVW while a WWE developmental talent.

