WWE officially adds major star to roster

WWE has finally added a top star to its roster, despite the fact that they've wrestled on NXT twice in the past month.

Ad

Ricky Starks, now Ricky Saints, first appeared for WWE back on February 11th. The former AEW Tag Team Champion arrived with no pyro or music, simply taking over when the crowd noticed his presence.

Ad

Trending

After over a month with the company, Ricky Saints now has his official WWE.com roster page.

"The revolution is televised, and that revolution is led by Ricky Saints. The New Orleans-born Superstar sent shockwaves around the world when he made his unexpected arrival in NXT, causing a paradigm shift in the landscape of sports-entertainment."

The promotion isn't underselling Ricky, claiming he's "already one of the best Superstars in the world." That's yet to be determined, though Saints has already racked up a 2-0 record on the Gold Brand. Saints teamed up with Je'Von Evans in his debut with the company on February 25th to defeat Ethan Page and Wes Lee. His one-on-one debut led to a victory over Ridge Holland on March 18th.

Ad

Ricky Saints' first WWE title feud teased

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Saints seems to be on a collision course with newly crowned North American Champion Shawn Spears. The former AEW colleagues have crossed paths a handful of times since Saints arrived in NXT, but things got physical on the most recent episode.

Saints was on commentary for Ethan Page's match on March 25th. While he was distracted by All Ego, he was blindsided by Shawn Spears and The Culling. The two will face off next week in Saints' second singles match with the brand for the North American Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback