WWE pair makes drastic bet regarding NBA Playoffs during Monday Night RAW

The WWE Universe could be getting a hilarious treat on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of the red brand's commentary crew.

Sports and "friendly wagers" go hand in hand, like peanut butter and bananas. With the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on the horizon, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole interviewed Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton. While this was mainly done to announce his addition to 2K25 in the Dunk & Destruction DLC pack (three NBA stars, The Great Khali, and TNA Hall of Famer Abyss), the Monday night pair added a little spice to the segment.

McAfee is a Pacers fan, and Michael Cole is a longtime supporter of the New York Knicks. The friends made a wager live on Monday Night RAW. Prior to the interview, it was stated that McAfee would have to call an episode of RAW in a full suit if the Pacers lost. If the Knicks lose, Cole would call an episode wearing a tank top.

Did WWE predict the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

Fans of various television shows love to say that their programs have "predicted" the future. The Simpsons and, more recently, South Park, have been known to throw out a random gag or bit that, sometimes decades later, end up coming true.

WWE managed to join this conversation thanks to a mini on-screen rivalry between Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and the NY Knicks' Jalen Brunson in the summer of 2024. The comments section in the above video is flooded with multiple claims that Triple H and the creative team wrote the script for the NBA post-season or successfully predicted the future.

Of course, this is all a happy accident. However, it's fair for some to assume that the promotion created this series. And now, Haliburton and Brunson have an opportunity to change WWE RAW, even if for one night.

