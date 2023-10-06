WWE personality reacts to trending No. 1 worldwide on 'X' after major announcement

WWE utilizes social media to great effect to promote their shows. This is the reason we often see the company trending on Twitter and Instagram after the shows air an episode. One wrestling personality who was trending after this week's NXT, was none other than Paul Heyman.

On the last episode of NXT, it was announced that the Tribal Chief’s council will be in the corner of Bron Breakker next week. Bron faces Carmelo Hayes in a singles match on the show. The announcement caught everyone by surprise and was one of the biggest talking points in the wrestling community this week.

Taking to Instagram his story, The Wiseman shared a screenshot of WWE’s official announcement about the same. The picture of the announcement included Heyman boasting that he was trending No. 1 worlwide.

You can check out a screenshot of Heyman's Insta story below:

Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

John Cena to appear on WWE NXT next week in the corner of Carmelo Hayes

The two former NXT champions face each other in a singles match next week.

Bron won’t be the only one in the match with back-up as Hayes will have 16-time world champion John Cena in his corner. Cena has been a thorn in the side of The Bloodline in recent weeks and will go on to face them in a tag match at WWE Fastlane. Apart from Heyman and Cena, Cody Rhodes will also be making an announcement on the show next week.

Next week’s episode will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, so it’s no surprise that the company has planned a star-studded NXT. With Dynamite holding a special "Title Tuesday" edition, with multiple title matches and No. 1 contender matches, it will be interesting to see the battle between the two companies. One thing that is clear is that next Tuesday is going to be a great night for wrestling.

Are you excited for the match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes? Do you think both these former NXT champions are ready to move to the main roster? Let us know in the comments section down below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.