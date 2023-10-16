WWE personality has savage reaction to Dillon Danis' loss to Logan Paul

WWE Superstar Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match this past Saturday night.

The boxing match took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and left a lot of fans disappointed. Danis spent most of the six rounds trying to defend against Paul's attack before trying to turn it into an MMA fight.

Danis hilariously went for a takedown, but Paul stood tall. He then tried to brawl with security after he was disqualified in an embarrassing moment. Paul picked up the victory via disqualification but noted that it was nothing to be proud of on social media after the event.

WWE personality Kayla Braxton took to social media following Logan Paul's victory and joked that Dillon Danis should have pulled out of the fight. Danis took a personal shot at Braxton last month by stating that her father should have pulled out.

Braxton has shared in the past that she grew up in foster care, and she responded with another shot at Danis following his loss to Paul last night.

"Oh no Dillon 😭😂 shoulda pulled out," she posted.

Logan Paul calls out WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Following his victory over Dillion Danis, Logan Paul called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio is the current United States Champion and is a part of the LWO faction on SmackDown. The 2023 Hall of Famer captured the title on the August 11 edition of the blue brand. Santos Escobar was originally scheduled to battle Austin Theory for the title, but the champion attacked the challenger during his entrance. Mysterio offered to replace his fellow LWO stablemate in the match and defeated Theory to become the United States Champion.

Ariel Helwani interviewed Paul last night in Manchester, and the 28-year-old called out Rey Mysterio. Paul noted that he already holds a win over the legend and is coming for the United States Championship. The popular YouTuber and The Miz teamed up to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38.

"There's some championships there I want to get. I have my eye on something, I have my eye on someone. I'm an American boy and I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother and I'm coming for that US Championship," Logan Paul said.

Logan Paul has been very impressive in the limited matches he has had with the company so far. It will be fascinating to see if he can defeat Rey Mysterio and capture the United States Championship when he makes his return to WWE.

Would you like to see Paul vs. Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4? Sound off in the comments section below.