WWE planning monster return at Royal Rumble after controversial decision is possible, says Peter Rosenberg

The WWE Universe expects at least a few surprise returns at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg recently predicted the company has been planning a "monster" comeback for the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since December 2023. However, she recently announced her return through multiple vignettes, declaring for this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Queen's announcement caused controversy among fans and experts, who wondered why the company did not keep her comeback a surprise. Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg gave a possible explanation for that creative decision.

The 45-year-old claimed Triple H and his team announced Flair's return at Royal Rumble because they had another huge comeback up their sleeve. The WWE analyst predicted the potential surprise entrant would be AJ Lee.

"To me, it's gonna be what you're saying where you're willing to use Charlotte's return, you're willing to dim it just slightly because you know you have a monster one coming. To me, the minimum we're looking at has to be AJ Lee," he said. [From 19:54 - 20:08]

CM Punk seemingly dropped a massive AJ Lee WWE return hint

In a backstage video that Jackie Redmond recently posted on her Instagram, the WWE interviewer asked CM Punk who he would like to see show up in the Women's Royal Rumble.

The Second City Saint stated that he had a "big one" in mind but refused to say it because he would get in trouble. Fans quickly assumed he had confirmed Lee's return.

"Oh, hm, there's a big one that I'm not gonna say because I'm gonna get in trouble," he said.

The former Divas Champion left the Stamford-based promotion a decade ago and has since retired from in-ring competition. It would be interesting to see if she would return this Saturday.

