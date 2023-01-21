WWE planning to use special elements for the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports 

WWE is reportedly set to use some interesting lighting for the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023.

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been involved in a storyline on SmackDown for a couple of months now. Knight is convinced that Bray is behind the backstage attacks on him, while The Eater of Worlds insists that he had nothing to do with it. The mysterious Uncle Howdy has interrupted Wyatt on numerous occasions and accused him of being a liar.

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022, Uncle Howdy shockingly attacked Wyatt as LA Knight looked on with a confused look on his face from ringside. The two are now set to square off in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match next Saturday at Royal Rumble 2023.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has been preparing for the match and is set to use neon elements at the Royal Rumble. Fightul's report also noted that the company is planning to hold a press conference sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black following the premium live event on January 28th.

LA Knight has no idea what is going to happen at WWE Royal Rumble

LA Knight will be heading into the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble as the heavy underdog, in part because he has no clue what to expect.

The 40-year-old has had a bizarre run on the main roster so far. He debuted as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, but left the group behind on the September 30, 2022, edition of SmackDown. He brought back his LA Knight gimmick from NXT and claimed to be the only megastar on WWE's roster.

Speaking on RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Knight admitted that he has no idea what to expect in his upcoming Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble.

"The pitch black match. You know, I think it's something new in the making there. There was something to the point where I was like, I don't know what the hell this is. I don't know what the hell this is going to be, but every indication that I've been given is this going to be kick a** street fight. It's going to basically be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be. I don't know how that's going to work. I don't know what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is this is just going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble," LA Knight said. (18:21 - 19:07)

Wrestling fans also have no clue what to expect in the match but many are excited about the possibilities. Only time will tell if something memorable happens when Wyatt and Knight square off at the WWE Royal Rumble.

