WWE questions Paul Heyman following RAW

WWE questioned Paul Heyman about his actions this past Monday night on RAW. The Hall of Famer is the leader of a powerful faction on the red brand featuring Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Paul Heyman was ringside for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's victory over Sami Zayn and Penta on this week's episode of RAW. Michael Cole noticed that the legend was on the phone during the match and kept asking him to reveal who he was talking to. The promotion's official Instagram account also questioned who Heyman was talking to, and you can check it out in the post below.

"Hey @paulheyman, who are you yapping with over there? 👀"

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between CM Punk and John Cena. However, Cena leveled referee Charles Robinson as he sprinted to the ring and prevented the cash-in attempt.

Rollins confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on RAW before brawling with CM Punk. LA Knight then attacked Rollins in the crowd, and it was later announced that The Megastar would be squaring off with the Money in the Bank winner at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Wrestling insider suggests WWE SmackDown star should join Paul Heyman's faction

WrestleVotes recently suggested that JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, join Paul Heyman's faction on WWE RAW.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that Mateo would work well with the faction on RAW. The insider added that Mateo was not Samoan and wasn't a fit in The Bloodline.

''I'd like to see him as the next Paul Heyman guy. I think he would fit in physically, perfectly with Heyman and his guys, I really do, that's what I'd like to see. As for him as the non-Samoan Samoan, he's okay but he's getting beaten up a lot now too after the second or third time I saw him in the ring, he's getting killed a bit so it takes that heat off him," Apter said.

Heyman has recently been given a new nickname. It will be interesting to see if any more stars join his faction on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

