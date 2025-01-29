WWE RAW experiences shocking viewership figures in third week on Netflix despite featuring top superstars

A new report has provided details on WWE RAW's shocking viewership figures on Netflix in its third week of availability. The initial surge in viewership for the flagship show's premiere on Netflix can be attributed to the high-profile matches and appearances by legendary wrestlers.

As per Netflix's TUDUM chart (via Wrestlenomics), RAW's viewership has continued to decline in its third week. The January 20, 2025, episode of the red brand's show garnered three million global viewers, placing it at number seven among English-language television shows.

This marks a further drop of 700,000 viewers from the previous week, bringing the total decline since the premiere to 49%. While the Monday Night Show ranked seventh globally in its third week on the streaming giant, it achieved the fourth spot globally for both of its first two episodes.

The January 6th episode of RAW on Netflix drew 5,900,000 viewers, while the January 13th edition attracted 3,700,000 viewers.

What happened on last week's WWE RAW?

Tensions escalated on the January 20, 2025, edition of RAW when Jey Uso confronted Gunther. The two WWE Superstars engaged in a heated promo battle that culminated in a physical altercation before their World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Later, Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston in a high-flying singles match, as both competitors showcased their athleticism and experience. The episode also saw a tense face-to-face encounter between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, hinting at a potential resurgence of their once-close friendship or a possible descent into bitter rivalry.

In the women's division, Nia Jax battled Bayley in a hard-hitting contest that showcased their power and aggression. Meanwhile, a high-energy tag team affair saw Damage CTRL battle Pure Fusion Collective in a match that highlighted the athleticism and teamwork of both teams.

The in-ring action continued to heat up, as Penta defeated Pete Dunne in a one-on-one match that showcased their contrasting styles. The main event saw a WWE WrestleMania 40 rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

In a hard-fought battle that showcased both wrestlers' incredible strength and resilience, The Visionary emerged victorious over The Scottish Warrior.

