WWE RAW Preview: Bliss/Orton confrontation and multiple matches announced 

Tonight is the final edition of WWE Monday Night RAW for 2020, and the company has officially announced some matches scheduled for the show. But that's not all, as the next chapter between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss is confirmed to go down. The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

Randy Orton’s traveling on perhaps his darkest path yet but that hasn’t scared off Alexa Bliss.

In the hope of ridding himself of the demon once and for all, The Viper viciously lit fire to The Fiend at WWE TLC. Orton proclaimed that The Fiend was gone last week on Raw, but then found himself amidst the eerie setting of “Alexa’s Playground.”

After her harrowing warning about the possibility for a return of The Fiend, what will Bliss have in store for Orton this week?

There are high stakes for Sheamus and Keith Lee's match tonight on WWE RAW

As far as matches go, the biggest match tonight announced thus far is between Sheamus and Keith Lee.

After the way WWE RAW ended last week, with Sheamus Brogue Kicking Lee after their team won in the main event, the two men will now meet one on one. The winner will receive a future WWE title shot against Drew McIntyre.

On the women's side of things, Charlotte Flair returns to singles action tonight on WWE RAW as she faces the woman who put her out of action for six months in Nia Jax. Flair has already taken the Women's Tag Team titles from Jax but is looking for another measure of revenge tonight.

Here is a complete rundown of everything currently confirmed for WWE RAW:

The next chapter between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss

Mustafa Ali goes one on one with Ricochet

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair takes on Nia Jax

Keith Lee will battle Sheamus for the No. 1 contendership of the WWE Championship

