WWE RAW star sends heartfelt message following championship loss 

WWE Hall of Famer Lita and fan-favorite Becky Lynch are the new Women's Tag Team Champions. After an assist from industry icon Trish Stratus, the duo scored a victory over Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on Monday Night RAW.

Damage CTRL has been one of the most consistent acts on the main roster since their return to WWE at Summerslam 2022. Dakota and Iyo have been the premier tag team and have held the belts for a combined reign of 163 days.

While it remains unclear how the company will fit the trio into the WrestleMania 39 match card, if anything, they deserve to be featured in a prominent position after months of hard work. Dakota Kai had a few words to say following this week's edition of the flagship show:

"We have so much more to give. I love @iyo_sky & @itsmebayley with my whole heart."

Having tagged the wrong Twitter accounts of her stablemates, she deleted her post twice and retweeted it, as seen below:

Bayley believes a lot more can be done with the women's tag team division, asserting that the Women's Tag Team title means something fierce to her. She also recently spoke about the original concept of Damage CTRL and how many members she had in mind.

WWE Hall of Famer is very high on Dakota Kai

The New Zealand-born 34-year-old star has worked under Shawn Michaels at the Performance Center. The Heartbreak Kid recently claimed that he doesn't know if there is a tougher talent than his student.

He even stated during an interview with Sports Illustrated back in 2021 that Dakota Kai's true value may be underestimated by some who do not understand what she brings to the table, comparing her efforts to what Michaels tried to do during his time on top. The WWE legend asserted:

"What you see Dakota doing, I always pictured myself in that role because I wanted to Ping-Pong around the ring for my opponent. That’s one of the reasons I became who I became in the business, so watching Dakota, I am so impressed.” (H/T Fightful)

Shawn Michaels continued:

“I don’t want to say she feels under the radar, but I don’t know if everyone gets or appreciates everything Dakota Kai does and everything she brings to the table. She is such a workhorse. She’s really helped propel Raquel, and I keep going back to that WarGames match. She is unbelievable, and doesn’t think twice about the sacrifice that is involved and necessary. She works to the hilt, which is hard not to like and appreciate.” (H/T Fightful)

