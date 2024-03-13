WWE RAW star teases potential involvement in WrestleMania match

RAW Superstar Ivar shared an interesting reaction to the news of Sami Zayn earning the opportunity to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows next month.

The WWE Universe was behind Chad Gable in the Gauntlet Match last night but it was not meant to be. Sami Zayn outlasted everyone and rolled up the Alpha Academy star to pick up a win. After the match, the WWE Instagram page posted the infographic of Gunther vs. Sami Zayn at the biggest sporting event of the year next month.

Ivar reacted to the post with an eye emoji. Notably, The Viking Riders member locked horns with Sami Zayn last week on RAW and came up short.

Check out Ivar's reaction below:

Ivar leaves an interesting comment on Instagram

Former WWE writer unhappy with Sami Zayn winning the Gauntlet Match on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has expressed his displeasure at Sami Zayn earning a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Gable would have been the better choice to win the Gauntlet Match. While he admitted that the Alpha Academy star would have been the underdog in the match against The Ring General, Russo asserted that Gunther vs. Chad Gable would have made more sense given the personal angle in their storyline.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I think Gable would have been the better choice. For all you know, you had a little story with the daughter. At least there was something there, you know. Gable is legit—I mean, 100% legit. Would Gunther have the height, the weight, and all that over him? Absolutely! But Gable is a blue-chip athlete wrestler,” the WWE veteran said. [47:30-47:58]

Chad Gable no longer seems to have a path to a substantial match at WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia. It would be interesting to see how the creative books him in the lead-up to The Grandest Stage of Them All.