WWE RAW Superstar expresses disappointment at missing WrestleMania 39 

Baron Corbin's most remarkable accomplishment in WWE to date was facing Kurt Angle in the legend's final match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Corbin received the distinct honor of retiring the Hall of Famer. But he was left without a bout on The Grandest Stage Of Them All this year.

After aligning with Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield last year, it seemed the 38-year-old superstar was heading in the right direction. However, the former left Corbin on the February 6 edition of WWE RAW.

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to share his disappointment at sitting on the bench for the biggest show of the year:

"Just so you are aware the sting of not being on mania is real!" tweeted Baron Corbin.

As of this writing, the former King of the Ring still holds another distinct honor in WWE: being the last person to pin Roman Reigns. However, that could change tonight in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

Drew McIntyre thinks the WWE RAW Superstar is the best heel in the company

Baron Corbin deserves more credit than what fans give him, according to many of his peers. Last year, he helped Drew McIntyre immensely in the latter's climb up the ladder to become the number-one contender for the world championship. The Scotsman recently called Corbin the best heel in the company.

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it, not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the baby face on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready." McIntyre said. "The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin, he is a true heel through and through and he is very giving in matches for such big guy." [H/T: Daily Mail]

While the pairing of The Lone Wolf and JBL was interesting, it didn't seem to click with the fans, which might have been the reason for the creative to drop it before they could develop into something of significance.

