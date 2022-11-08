WWE RAW Superstar teases a new tag team with Matt Riddle

With the injured Randy Orton out of action, Matt Riddle's attempts to form a new WWE partnership with Elias have seemingly moved one step closer.

The Original Bro has repeatedly tried to strike up a musical collaboration with Elias in recent weeks on RAW. He even began playing the bongos in a bid to impress the guitarist, who has maintained that he wants to be a solo act.

In a RAW Talk interview with Cathy Kelley, Elias initially reiterated that he is not interested in creating a band. However, inspired by music legends Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, he then appeared to change his mind:

"The only thing people wanna ask me about is Riddle. 'Are you guys gonna collaborate? Are you gonna get together? Are you guys gonna be a band?' Let me tell you, okay, I'm a solo artist: Elias, Elvis, Johnny Cash. We're solo artists. I mean, Elvis did have a few good collaborations in his life. Johnny Cash, sure, he's in The Highwaymen, I love those guys. I mean, am I really gonna say this? Maybe it is time for me to collaborate with Riddle, yeah. Thank you so much, Cathy." [4:31 – 5:15]

Last week, Riddle dressed as Elias' storyline younger brother Ezekiel in his Trick or Street Fight win over Otis on the Halloween episode of RAW.

Elias and Matt Riddle had bad nights on this week's WWE RAW

Monday's RAW began with The Usos and Solo Sikoa defeating Kofi Kingston, Matt Riddle, and Xavier Woods in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Sikoa secured the win for his team after pinning Riddle.

Later in the night, Elias also suffered a loss in his one-on-one match against Otis after a distraction from Chad Gable.

The show's biggest talking point came in the main event when Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

