WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair details how she made the first move on Montez Ford

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently disclosed how she made the first move on her husband, Montez Ford.

Belair and Ford first met while training at the WWE Performance Center. After dating for a while, the couple announced their engagement in June 2017. About a year later, the couple tied the knot. The two superstars are currently active on Monday Night RAW. While Belair is the RAW Women's Champion, her husband is one-half of The Street Profits.

In a recent interview with Sherri, Belair disclosed that she was the one who made the first move in her relationship with Ford.

"I made the first move. I did. That was my first time ever like going after a guy but my very first time seeing him I told my friend, I was like, 'keep him away from me that is a beautiful man.' And we happened to be out at the same time that night and I went after him and I was flirting and flirting and flirting and he just was like not paying me any mind and then finally he looked at me, he was like, 'I like your makeup.' I was like, 'why did you say that?' He was like, 'I don't know, I was nervous.' Yeah I made the first move then I accidently gave him the wrong phone number," she said. [3:09 - 3:47]

Meanwhile, Ford disclosed during the interview that he did not mind his wife making the first move.

"[How did you feel with Bianca making the first move?] I didn't mind and some moves just have to be made. You know, you just gotta roll with the punches. But also I was being respectful because like I was seeing like some signs but I was like, 'I'm not sure like is she with it or not?' I'm trying to be respectful and then like, you know, that final move was made," Ford said. [3:55 - 4:16]

Bianca Belair will defend her title against Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 39

In April 2022, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to capture the RAW Women's Championship. She has now held the title for nearly 327 days.

Last month, Asuka defeated Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carmella in an Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Belair's title at WrestleMania 39.

