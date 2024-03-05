WWE releases brand-new merchandise for historic milestone achieved by Bloodline member

The Bloodline is easily one of the most dominant factions in WWE today. The feat achieved by them as a group is something that may never be replicated for many years to come. Recently, a member of the Samoan faction achieved a huge milestone, and to commemorate this, the company released brand-new merchandise for him.

WWE recently announced their first induction into the Hall of Fame class of 2024. Fans were excited to hear that Paul Heyman was the first inductee into this year's class of Hall of Fame and to commemorate the moment, the promotion released a special t-shirt for The Bloodline member.

The Tribal Chief's faction is in the midst of the biggest storyline in WWE history. Most recently, The Rock joined the faction and pledged allegiance to his cousin. The Great One's alliance with Reigns comes as a surprise to many fans as their clash was slated to be one of the biggest matches of WrestleMania.

Now, The Rock may be seen in action at Night One of WrestleMania in tag team action if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept his challenge.

What is a "Bloodline Rules" match?

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match. On SmackDown following the PLE, The Brahma Bull responded to The American Nightmare's challenge by raising the stakes. He made a counteroffer to Rhodes as the Hollywood star challenged Cody and Rollins to a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock also added the stipulation to the match that if he and Roman Reigns lose the match, The Bloodline will be banished from ringside on Night Two during the Cody vs. Roman rematch, but if they win, Rhodes' title match against Reigns will be a Bloodline Rules match. The Great One went on to explain the rules match, stating it will be anything goes, and any member of the Samoan faction can interfere during the bout.

In conclusion, what a fan may take away from the rules of the match would be a No Holds Barred or a No Disqualification Match. It looks like Rhodes and Rollins will have their hands full if they accept the challenge to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

