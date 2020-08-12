WWE finally releases Dominik Mysterio's entrance theme song

Dominik Mysterio officially became a WWE Superstar on RAW as he signed the WWE contract. He also confirmed his status for the upcoming SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins, which also has a fascinating stipulation.

Dominik came out to his entrance theme song, and WWE has now released the full version of the song on YouTube. The song is titled "Vengo Por Ti," which translates to "I Come For You."

You can check out the full theme song below:

Seth Rollins and Murphy brutalize Dominik with 30 kendo stick shots on RAW

30! That's the number of kendo stick strikes that Dominik absorbed on the most recent RAW episode during the barbaric assault orchestrated by Seth Rollins and Murphy.

The contract signing segment wasn't the staple WWE offering as it also involved Dominik Mysterio signing on the dotted line to become a WWE Superstar officially.

He even cut a decent promo before Seth Rollins took on Humberto Carrillo in a short match. However, The Monday Night Messiah would make an example out of Dominik after the bout as he savagely attacked Mysterio Jr. along with Murphy.

Dominik, who has made the kendo stick his signature weapon, was given a taste of his own medicine as Rollins and Murphy punished the young Superstar with countless unanswered shots to the bare skin. The damage was all there to be seen in the backstage photos released after the segment.

Rey Mysterio also reacted to his son taking 30 kendo stick shots from Seth Rollins. The attack was so brutal that even Andrade, an on-screen heel, tweeted out his support for Dominik.

Dominik's selling was top-notch, and his promo work has also been satisfactory thus far. WWE is carefully building up towards Dominik's in-ring debut, and the new theme song has also been introduced at the perfect time. The entrance theme has the iconic 'Booyaka' catchphrase, and it also has the quintessential Hispanic feel to it.

What are your thoughts on Dominik's entrance theme song? Do you like it or not?