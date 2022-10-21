According to a new report, WWE is planning on revealing more sides to Bray Wyatt's character, including the masked version and Uncle Howdy.

The Stamford-based promotion brought Wyatt back to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. After weeks of teases and QR Code shenanigans, The Eater of Worlds made a mesmerizing return to the company in the closing moments of the show.

In his first post-return appearance, the former Universal Champion cut an impassioned promo on last week's SmackDown, where he went into how he felt post-release in 2021 and how his fans kept him going. The promo was interrupted by what looked like an alter ego, teasing more aspects of his new character.

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select has now reported that WWE is planning on implementing several sides and versions of Bray's character. The likes of Uncle Howdy (for which WWE recently filed a trademark) and the masked version are yet to come into play.

The report also confirmed something that fans had already theorized: the fact that Wyatt will be a SmackDown Superstar going forward.

Bobby Lashley shows interest in wrestling Bray Wyatt

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley has expressed his interest in several big-money matches in WWE, one of them being with Bray Wyatt.

The former leader of The Wyatt Family has been one of the highest-profile superstars in the company ever since making his return at Extreme Rules. While his first feud since returning still hasn't been revealed, several hints have been sprinkled throughout the weekly broadcast.

The All Mighty was asked in a recent interview about which WWE Superstars he would like to face in a potential match at WrestleMania. He named the likes of John Cena, Edge, and Seth Rollins before mentioning Wyatt.

"Edge is there. Me and Seth Rollins have gone back and forth for quite a bit. Big Braun is back. Bray Wyatt is back. Our roster is so stacked right now that I don't think you can have a bad match." [1:47 - 2:00]

Lashley is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two will face each other at Crown Jewel on November 5th in what promises to be a hoss fight.

As for Bray Wyatt, his first opponent since returning to WWE is not known. But we will likely find out soon enough.

