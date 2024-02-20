WWE reveals grudge match will kick off RAW

A major grudge match will kick off tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's show will air live from the Honda Center later tonight in Anaheim, California.

Gunther will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against former Bloodline member Jey Uso tonight on the red brand. There is also a Last Chance Battle Royal scheduled for tonight to determine the final superstar in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 24.

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will begin tonight's edition of RAW with a singles match. The announcement was made by RAW GM Adam Pearce on social media:

"Ah, there you are. Monday Night RAW live from a sold-out Anaheim tonight and we are kicking it off in the biggest way possible. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will open the show tonight," he said.

Chelsea Green showed up and claimed that she knew Adam Pearce did the right thing and put her in the Last Chance Battle Royal tonight. Pearce noted that Green has always been in the Battle Royal, and she responded by claiming she was just testing the RAW GM. You can check out the video in the post below.

Former WWE writer criticizes Cody Rhodes for his verbiage on RAW

Vince Russo took Cody Rhodes to task following last week's edition of WWE RAW for using unrelatable language.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling veteran disclosed why he wasn't a fan of The American Nightmare. Russo claimed Rhodes is not relatable to the average person because of the words he decides to use in his promos:

“This is why I don’t like Cody Rhodes. Who are you talking to, man? ‘The Levity in my candor’, who are you relating to besides Dave LaGreca, who are you relating to.. who relates to that?” [35:55 - 36:15]

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the final edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024. It will be interesting to see if any matches are added to the card for the premium live event this weekend during tonight's show.

Do you think Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre will win tonight's singles match?