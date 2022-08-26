Create

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin responds to AEW star regarding wrestler's body size

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Happy Corbin
WWE SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin replied to Taz about the recent discourse regarding a wrestler's build.

A recent discourse going around the wrestling community is about a wrestler's body. This started when former WCW talent Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) stated wrestlers who are "fat" should put in the effort and go to the gym.

AEW talent Taz spoke up about this topic and said the wrestling business is all about having different sizes and shapes. He added that muscles are not important for someone who is a badass.

"Wrestlers bodies: MANY guys in REAL life that are heavy & those that r lean that can really hurt u. There r those in REAL life that are tall & those that r short that can really hurt u. Our biz is bout ALL different sizes/shapes! Muscle mass dont mean s**t on who’s a badass." Taz tweeted.

The WWE Superstar responded by saying that he was built for action and not just for show:

@OfficialTAZ I’m built for go not for show ha

Another AEW star who talked about this was Eddie Kingston. In a tweet, he heavily criticized Disco's words and said the former WCW talent wasn't a man.

Fans considers WWE Superstar Happy Corbin's built as go and show

Even before he became a superstar, Corbin already had a background in football which explained his athletic build. Still, he proved that aside from his physical state, he can also be reliable inside the ring.

A fan quickly replied to Corbin and said they considered the former WWE King of the Ring Champion both a show and go person:

@BaronCorbinWWE @OfficialTAZ @BaronCorbinWWE your build is for go and show in my opinion.

However, multiple fans expressed that a number of wrestlers back in the day had different bodies. They named the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Spike Dudley, Big Bossman, and more:

@OfficialTAZ Balls & AxelEarthquake Big BossmanDustyAll big guys who were awesome.
@OfficialTAZ Just look at Dusty Rhodes, man was a beast
@OfficialTAZ I don't seem to recall all this talk back in the day when little Spike Dudley was tearing down giants. The modern fandom has gotten so damn toxic

Meanwhile, others pointed out the bodies of Mixed Martial Artists like UFC's Roy Nelson:

@OfficialTAZ Just like MMA. Look at the heavy weight’s in UFC
@OfficialTAZ @brendanzig_ Roy nelson already proved this lol https://t.co/PI8keni6gM

What are your thoughts regarding the matter? Share them in the comments section below!

