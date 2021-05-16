What NFL team did Baron Corbin play for?

Before becoming a star WWE performer, Baron Corbin, also known as 'King Corbin', played in the NFL. Corbin played Division II football at Northwest Missouri State in college. He was an offensive guard and made four consecutive trips to the Division II national championship games.

After playing out his college career at Northwest Missouri State. Baron Corbin ended up going undrafted and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Let's take a look at how Baron Corbin's NFL career turned out with the Indianapolis Colts.

How long did Baron Corbin play in the NFL?

WWE Star Baron Corbin

The Indianapolis Colts released Baron Corbin in September 2009. His stay with the Colts didn't last very long and he ended up signing a contract to play with the Arizona Cardinals in January 2010.

Corbin made it through a number of training camps with the Arizona Cardinals and did just enough to make their practice squad. Baron Corbin remained on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad until September 2011, when he was finally released. Luckily for Corbin, he signed a future contract with WWE before being released by the Cardinals.

Has the transition from NFL athlete to WWE star benefitted Baron Corbin?

WWE Star Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin's WWE career started in 2012 when he was assigned to the developmental system of the WWE. He was assigned to NXT in August of 2012 and made his televised debut on May 8, 2013 on an episode of NXT.

Although Corbin lost his first match to Damien Sandow, the WWE saw potential in him and it landed him a spot in the No.1 Contender's Battle Royal for the NXT Championship. However, Baron Corbin was unsuccessful again and was eliminated by Mason Ryan.

The WWE kept Baron Corbin on the developmental roster until Wrestlemania 32. Baron Corbin made his main roster debut on the biggest stage for the WWE by participating in the historic Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin ended up outlasting all the other opponents and eliminated WWE Hall of Famer Kane to win the battle royal.

The transition from the NFL to the WWE went pretty smoothly for Baron Corbin, which didn't come as a shock as he was athletic. Corbin has had a successful run in the WWE winning the United States Championship, the Money in the Bank match and the King of the Ring. Baron Corbin's decision to leave the NFL behind him was a great choice and has a successful career ahead of him in the WWE.