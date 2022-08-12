Dexter Lumis makes first post after WWE return 

Dexter Lumis updated his Twitter profile pic to reflect his gatecrashing of WWE RAW this week.

The recent episode of RAW was main evented by AJ Styles and The Miz. The bout saw The Phenomenal One hitting a Styles Clash for the big win. However, it was Lumis' shocking appearance in the crowd at the end that excited fans.

Dexter celebrated his return by changing his Twitter profile with a photo from his return on RAW. In the picture, he’s wearing a hoodie and hiding in plain sight.

Check out the post below:

The former NXT Superstar was released on April 29, 2022. In addition to Lumis, names like Dakota Kai, Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, and more were released simultaneously.

Fans are excited to see Dexter Lumis return to WWE

Before his shocking exit from the promotion, Lumis was linked with current NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell and had a heated rivalry with Theory.

Following his return, fans recalled his past storylines on the developmental brand. Multiple fans said that he should reunite with Hartwell and even Theory:

Some fans joked about him getting 'arrested' on Monday. They jokingly asked if phones were allowed in prison and if the WWE Superstar had already made bail:

On the other hand, multiple fans were more poetic in expressing their thoughts about his return. Some even jokingly complimented his lurking skills:

Finally, a lot of fans welcomed the returning superstar with excitement. One fan even said Dexter made Jacksonville, his hometown, proud:

It's understandable why the former NXT Superstar got fans excited. During his time with the developmental brand, he was part of exciting storylines with Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, and even competed in multiple NXT Championship matches.

Now that Lumis, Dakota, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett have made their return to the company, it's a wonder what more surprises the new management has in store for the fans.

What did you think about Dexter Lumis' return? Sound off in the comments below!

