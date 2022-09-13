WWE veteran on the locker room's reaction under Triple H's management

Dolph Ziggler shared that nothing drastic changed in WWE under Triple H's management.

In July, the wrestling world was shocked when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were then announced as the new co-CEOs and Triple H as the new Head of Creative.

In an episode of In the Kliq, Dolph was asked about the condition of the promotion's locker room in The Game's management so far. The superstar responded that nothing much has changed and it was all a team effort.

"I haven't really noticed anything different. Everyone's like, 'Oh, cool, someone else is calling the shots' but it's still work. It's all this group team effort where everyone's pitching an idea, it's like I said a second ago, there's so many awesome minds behind the scenes that helps us out with things." [4:21-4:35]

The King of Kings was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer and is now involved with supervising creative writing, talent relations, and more.

Dolph Ziggler is happy with Triple H's position in WWE

Although The King of Kings only started his corporate role recently, it looks like he has been helping superstars for a long time.

In the same interview, the RAW Superstar shared that Triple H and Shawn Michaels helped him during his time as a member of The Spirit Squad. He added that The Game was a great fit and a good way to switch things in the company.

"Triple H has been in the system from start to finish and helping young guys out in NXT, helping us out backstage, even when I was in The Spirit Squad 15 years ago, him and Shawn Michaels were helping us out. I think it's a great fit, that's the guy to do it. It'll be a fun way to just switch things up a little bit for us. But I mean, we're surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the worlds, we're very lucky." [2:14-2:41]

Triple H @TripleH



THANK YOU to all who attended or watched Couldn’t be prouder of what our talent, staff, and local partners accomplished tonight @principalitysta THANK YOU to all who attended or watched #WWECastle - an amazing night in front of an absolutely electric crowd!!! Couldn’t be prouder of what our talent, staff, and local partners accomplished tonight @principalitysta. THANK YOU to all who attended or watched #WWECastle - an amazing night in front of an absolutely electric crowd!!! https://t.co/6NJwWYHipY

What do you think about WWE under Triple H's management? Share your thoughts below!

If any quotes were used from this article, credit In the Kliq and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe