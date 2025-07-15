WWE's handling of Gauntlet match on RAW buried by Vince Russo: "That makes zero sense" (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is less than three weeks away now, and the company is putting the gears in motion for its first-ever two-night edition of the event. The men's world title match over on SmackDown was confirmed a while ago due to Cody Rhodes' King of the Ring victory at WWE Night of Champions. However, RAW still needed a challenger for Gunther heading into this week's program.
A Gauntlet match was announced for this week's episode of RAW, with the winner challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The contest saw Penta, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and CM Punk compete to book their shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo took issue with Bronson Reed's interference in the high-stakes match. He said that the contest was announced as a no-disqualification bout just when Reed interfered to help Bron Breakker win against Jey Uso.
"Okay, so we get down to Punk and Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed gets involved, and the announcers then tell us there's no DQ in this match. Why is there no DQ in a Gauntlet match? If a guy gets disqualified, you're out. Why would there be no DQ in a Gauntlet match other than for Bronson Reed to interfere? This is what I'm talking about, Chris [Featherstone]. They don't care about anything. They don't care about nothing. That makes zero sense," Russo said. [From 37:16 onwards]
The match ended with Punk getting the win over Breakker after hitting him with a GTS. Following the contest, The Second City Saint was attacked by Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso attempted to make the save. However, the duo of Breakker and Reed was too much for the former champions.
WWE RAW ended with the return of Roman Reigns, who saved his cousin and sent Paul Heyman and his men packing.
