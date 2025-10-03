WWE's Jordynne Grace has been mispronouncing top star's name for years, "I'm convinced I've been Mandela Effected"

WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace has been laughing at herself over a huge error she's been making for years. The Juggernaut has been mispronouncing the name of one of her longtime coworkers for quite some time, and is now claiming she's the victim of the Mandela Effect.

The Mandela Effect is a phenomenon where someone misremembers something, such as a name, to the point that they swear on their life that it was changed after the fact. A large part of the population, for example, believed for decades that The Berenstain Bears was spelled "Berenstein." It's something that will, at some point, affect everyone, as our memories are not as on point as we'd like to believe.

On WWE NXT, Grace pronounced her old TNA colleague Joe Hendry's name incorrectly, sparking a lighthearted discussion between Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. Grace humorously attempted to defend herself.

Jordynne Grace @JordynneGrace I’m convinced I’ve been mandela effected

"I'm convinced I've been mandela effected," said Grace

In a reply to a fan, she even thought the D in his name was silent, which was brought up by Meltzer in the clip.

Jordynne Grace defends herself after mispronouncing Joe Hendry's name on WWE NXT

Much like Grace, before signing with WWE in 2025, Joe Hendry has been working for the promotion while still under contract with TNA Wrestling. The pair find themselves at a strange point in their careers as the two promotions are set to clash on Tuesday at NXT vs. TNA ShoWdown, with neither brand wanting to use Grace or Hendry.

Speaking to TNA Knockouts World Champion and NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan, Grace wanted to be on her side for the Survivor Series-style women's tag match next week. Kelani shut her down, claiming she and "Joe" aren't trustworthy because nobody knows where their allegiances truly lie. Grace, caught off guard, questioned Jordan. "Me and Joe? Joe Henry?" No, that's not a typo. Grace called Joe Hendry "Joe Henry." And apparently, she's been doing it for years.

Jordynne Grace @JordynneGrace The fact that I’ve been saying his name wrong for years and no one corrected me says more about y’all than about me 😭

Joe Hendry didn't seem to mind, as he still appeared when she incorrectly stated his name. However, that now leaves more questions. If you can mispronounce his name and he still shows up, how does Hendry, or "Henry," know if someone is talking about him or someone else?

The Juggernaut and the Prestigious One are both sitting on the sidelines for this NXT and TNA war. Time will tell if one of them will side with their longtime home, or WWE.

