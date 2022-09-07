WWE Superstar admits Cody Rhodes' return wasn't finalized even when the storyline started

Seth Rollins disclosed some interesting details about Cody Rhodes' surprise return to WWE.

The Visionary got his wish to have a WrestleMania 38 match after a confrontation with Vince McMahon. In the weeks leading up to the event, Rollins kept teasing fans about his mystery opponent. It was later revealed to be The American Nightmare in the event itself.

In an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former WWE Champion revealed he wasn't sure about the return before the event. Seth also added that his rival was godsent.

"I knew for sure, I would say, less than a month out from WrestleMania. I was really left out of WrestleMania. Until, I mean, he ended up being a godsent. It was finalized, three weeks before WrestleMania. Even as we were starting to build the story towards that, it was like, not quite sure." (22:32-23:04)

After their first bout, the two superstars met again during WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes came out the victor in both. Unfortunately for Cody, he was sidelined with a torn right pectoral tendon injury which he sustained before Hell in a Cell.

Seth Rollins was worried he was going to be left off from WWE WrestleMania

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' participation in the Grandest Stage of Them All has always been one to look forward to. Which is why it was understandable when he feared he was going to miss out.

On the same podcast, Seth revealed that he asked regarding the status of his match.

"Conversations were being had and all this stuff that I wasn't really being privy to. And I was trying to poke around being like, 'Hey, is this gonna happen? Or do I need to start thinking about something else cause I'm really not interested in getting left off of WrestleMania. It's two nights. I don't want to be thrown into a match that means nothing. Both the titles were being held up on the one match. Gotta have something here.'" (23:06-23:33)

Fortunately, Cody's return pushed through, which resulted in an exciting trilogy. However, it remains to be seen if their feud will continue once the former AEW star finally recovers from his injury.

