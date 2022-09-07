Seth Rollins discloses an interesting WWE name who pitched the idea to invade Edge's house 

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins revealed that Edge was the one who pitched the idea to invade his own house for a storyline.

In 2021, The Rated R Superstar and The Visionary engaged in a memorable feud that quickly got out of hand when the latter invaded his opponent's house. During the uninvited visit, Rollins decided to grab an apple and insult the paintings of Edge's daughter.

In an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the 36-year-old revealed that the idea was collaborative, but it was mainly the WWE Hall of Famer's

"I think it was his (Edge) idea," Rollins revealed. "What it turned into is definitely a collaborative process, but I think it was his idea. He's coming from the end of the attitude era, and then into that early 2000s where they did a lot more off-site stuff." [13:43-14:04]

The first match of the feud took place during SummerSlam 2021, where Edge emerged victorious. In a September episode of SmackDown, a rematch took place where Seth won. However, the Hall of Famer got the last laugh at Crown Jewel inside Hell in a Cell.

Seth Rollins recalled Edge and Lita's WWE storyline involving John Cena

Superstars 'visiting' each other's homes as part of a storyline is not new. This was seen during Triple H and Randy Orton's WWE feud in 2009. Another was when Edge and Lita visited Cena's house where they even slapped his father.

In the same episode, Rollins recalled the moment and detailed why it was difficult to do 'home invasion' angles.

"The famous Cena household. Not an invasion, but they (Lita and Edge) visited John's dad. So he always kind of wants to do those things, and they're not always easy, logistically it just doesn't work. But we were able to get it set, I was able to go to Asheville and do it." [14:06-14:20]

What did you think about Seth Rollins invading Edge's home? Comment down your thoughts below!

