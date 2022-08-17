Ric Flair thanks legendary WWE Superstar for a heartfelt video message 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently thanked The Rock after the latter sent out a heartfelt message to The Nature Boy.
Flair wrestled his final match on July 31 as he and Andrade El Idolo locked horns with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match. In the climax of the bout, The Nature Boy applied the Figure-`Four leglock on Jarrett to secure the victory for his team.
Ric Flair took to Twitter earlier today to share a congratulatory message from The Great One. The Hollywood star was seen praising the veteran for his unparalleled contributions to the wrestling industry in the video. In response, the 73-year-old thanked The Rock for his support and warm wishes.
"@TheRock, I Appreciate Your Support & Respect More Than You Will Ever Know! You My Friend Always Have & Always Will Be In A League Of Your Own! WOOOOO!"
Flair was recently in Puerto Rico to accompany Andrade for his match against Carlito. During the event, the 16-time world champion also brawled with his former rival Carlos Colon.
Fans react to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's tweet thanking The Rock
Despite his age, Flair was able to put on a memorable performance in his last match. Although the contest received varying reactions from fans, it looks like most still agree with one thing.
Many fans called the two-time Hall of Famer the greatest wrestler of all time. One fan even called the veteran a 'wrestling god.'
Multiple fans praised the wrestling legend for overcoming life's obstacles, especially regarding his health. Some also said how he is an example of a great comeback story:
For now, it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer has finally retired from in-ring competition. Fans will have to wait and see if he returns to WWE in some capacity moving forward.
What do you think about The Rock's message to Ric Flair? Sound off in the comments below.
