WWE's top official voices criticism of Ric Flair's portrayal in recent blockbuster movie

WWE executive Bruce Prichard has shared his thoughts on the recently released movie The Iron Claw.

The film, starring Zac Efron and depicting the tragic story of The Von Erich Family, found success at the box office. However, Bruce Prichard, despite acknowledging its favorable reception, promptly noticed a specific aspect of the film.

In a recent installment of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard expressed the sentiment that there was room for improvement in the portrayal of Ric Flair's character. This opinion resonated with numerous fans who also shared a similar reaction upon witnessing the depiction of WWE's Nature Boy.

"Look, man, it's a movie. It was a drama. It was a drama about a tragic family that just dealt with one hit after another after another after another. The Ric Flair guy was awful. I think you could have found about 100 more that could actually do, 'Wooo!' and actually do Ric," Prichard said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Executive rips into The Iron Claw

During the same podcast episode, Bruce Prichard didn't mince words when expressing his thoughts on The Iron Claw.

The WWE personality described the film's storyline as tragic and went on to caution other fans. Prichard advised that The Iron Claw might not be the ideal choice for someone who was looking for a wrestling movie with accurate facts.

"It was just a tragic story and that's the way you have to look at it going into it. If you're going into it for a wrestling movie, you're going to the wrong movie. And if you're looking for facts, you're going to the wrong movie," Prichard said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The critically acclaimed film is currently available for viewing in select theaters before it becomes available for streaming on HBO Max.

What did you make of Bruce Prichard's remarks about The Iron Claw movie? Let us know in the comments section below.