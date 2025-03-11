WWE sends warning to Paul Heyman following RAW

WWE sent a warning to Paul Heyman following his surprise appearance on this week's episode of RAW. The Wiseman returned alongside Roman Reigns during the Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins last night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Roman Reigns had been absent from WWE television since Royal Rumble 2025 until his return last night on RAW. The Tribal Chief dragged Rollins out of the ring, resulting in him winning the Steel Cage match. Reigns got revenge on The Visionary for his attack at Royal Rumble and hit him with a Stomp on the floor outside the ring. Officials came out to stop him from injuring his former Shield brother.

Reigns then saw Paul Heyman checking on CM Punk in the ring, and he decided to hit The Second City Saint with a Spear. The company took to Instagram today to share the video of The Tribal Chief's attack on Punk and sent a warning to Heyman, as seen in the post below.

"Hands off @paulheyman, @cmpunk! 😤"

Punk is still owed a favor for agreeing to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Former WWE writer claims Roman Reigns' return couldn't save last night's RAW

Vince Russo took WWE to task following last night's episode of RAW and claimed that even Roman Reigns' return couldn't save the show.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized last night's episode of RAW. The veteran suggested that the company thought the majority of the show didn't matter because fans would only be talking about Reigns' return.

"What a s**te show, man. What a freaking s**te show. You know, bro, they think none of it is gonna matter. Two hours and 25 minutes of absolute s*te is not going to matter because Roman's coming out at the end. You knew it, bro. You knew it. I tweeted out at about I don't know, bro 9:30, whatever it was, people can check my timeline. I tweeted out Roman coming out at the end of this s**te show is not going to save this s**te show." [From 03:52 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Heyman used to serve as the manager for CM Punk back in the day. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns in the weeks ahead.

