WWE shares warning for El Grande Americano ahead of RAW

WWE RAW will hit the air in just a few hours, and tension is picking up as superstars prepare to compete for the last few Money in the Bank spots. One high-stakes qualifier will feature Chad Gable, Penta, and Dragon Lee. El Grande Americano may be lurking tonight on the red brand, but officials are issuing a warning to the controversial heel.

Chad Gable's masked alter ego recently won the WWE Speed Championship. Officials made significant changes to El Grande's status that week to solidify his spot as a separate character on the roster. Gable himself lost to rival Penta once again in his RAW singles return two weeks ago. This led to Americano dropping the former AEW star with a sneak attack last Monday as he and AJ Styles lost to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The WWE Universe is supporting American Made and the El Grande Americano experiment despite recent controversies and fan backlash. The company's official Instagram shared alternate-angle footage of Americano's recent sneak attack on Penta and captioned the post with a curious warning.

"He’s screwed once we find out who’s under that mask. [face with steam from nose emoji]," reads the video caption.

Americano will find out his first challenger for the Speed Championship next month. The next men's Speed tournament begins during the first week of June, after Ivy Nile faces Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca on this week's episode.

Updated lineup for tonight's WWE RAW

Penta and Chad Gable will mix it up on tonight's live WWE RAW episode in a Money in the Bank qualifier with Dragon Lee. The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa Money in the Bank Qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: The New Day (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The War Raiders

RAW will air live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, tonight. The episode will feature fallout from SNME 39, which aired from the same venue this past weekend.

