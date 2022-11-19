WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez reveals the secret to her impressive physique

WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez recently disclosed the secret to her impressive physique.

Since 2016, Rodriguez has been an active competitor in WWE. On April 8, 2022, the former NXT Women's Champion made her main roster debut, joining SmackDown. The 31-year-old currently has one of the most impressive physiques in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with FOX 61, Rodriguez disclosed how she keeps herself in shape. She said it's not about how much weight we're lifting, but it's the diet that is important.

"You know, diet is very important. I feel like a lot of the stuff that we put into our bodies really has an effect on the longevity of how we can perform because some nights, we're wrestling four to five nights a week, and it is very hard on the body. The traveling part of the sitting position in a car or on an airplane is even worse I feel like. So, definitely the diet I would say, being consistant with workouts, stretching is a huge huge thing for us." (5:40- 6:10)

The former Women's Tag Team Champion also explained that she tries to squeeze in a workout daily to keep her body moving.

"It's more about staying healthy and staying strong. You want your muscles to be strong for your joints to protect your knees, to protect your shoulders, your elbows, everything that's if it's easily jolted it can just like pop out of place, you know, you wanna have all of that. So, I think as long as you have a good regimen and you stay on top of yourself, I try really hard to fit in workouts every day," she added. (6:15 - 6:40)

Raquel Rodriguez is not mad about WWE changing her name

Over the past six years, the Stamford-based company has repeatedly changed Raquel Rodriguez's ring name. She competed in NXT as Victoria Gonzalez, Reina Gonzalez, and Raquel Gonzalez. Upon joining SmackDown, WWE changed her name again to Raquel Rodriguez.

In her interview with FOX 61, the former NXT Women's Champion stated that it was probably a logistics matter, disclosing that she was not mad about the company changing her name.

"As long as I have a very strong Hispanic last name, I think that really tells the people of who I am and what I'm doing here and it puts together the whole package. So, I'm not too mad about it. You know, a name, it's just a name," she added. (3:38 - 3:51)

