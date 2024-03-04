WWE SmackDown star regrets barging into Roman Reigns' locker room

A popular WWE Superstar attempted to barge into Roman Reigns' locker room during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and instantly regretted it.

The Rock and Roman Reigns kicked off this past Friday's edition of the blue brand with an explosive promo. The Great One and The Tribal Chief announced that they would like to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Rock also acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief during the segment and the two stars shared a hug in the ring as the crowd booed.

A wrestling fan shared a hilarious moment featuring backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens during this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. Owens barged into Roman Reigns' locker room but instantly backed out. The Prizefighter noted that the rest of The Bloodline was in the locker room and refused to go back inside.

Cathy Kelley then also decided against going inside the locker room in the hilarious clip. She reposted the video to her Instagram story today as seen in the image below.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania storyline

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns versus The Rock should be the main event of WrestleMania and it could have led to Cody Rhodes 'finishing his story' at a later date.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Russo stated that the story should have had Cody Rhodes and The Rock working together. He noted The Rock and Reigns could have battled over who is The Head of the Table, and Rhodes could have challenged for the title later on.

"Bro they set up the story. They set it up on Saturday when they said we are gonna take everything from you. Everything... I am gonna take that title from you but it's not gonna be at WrestleMania. Here comes The Rock, that was the story bro. Cody and Rock working together, and the first piece of the puzzle is I am gonna show this guy who the real Head of the Table is. That's story number one. Once that story get's finished at WrestleMania, now there is only one thing left for Cody to do. They had that story." [7:17 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Wrestling fans demanded that Cody Rhodes be given the chance to finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL following The Rock's return. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare can finally become champion at The Show of Shows.

