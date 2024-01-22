WWE SmackDown star responds to claim that AJ Styles doesn’t like her

A WWE Superstar close to AJ Styles has responded to a claim that the former World Heavyweight Champion does not like her.

The Phenomenal One previously led The O.C. as one of WWE's toughest factions, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. After reuniting in October 22 after Gallows and Anderson returned, The O.C. battled The Judgment Day. Yim returned to WWE weeks later as their answer to Rhea Ripley. They ran strong and feuded with The Bloodline until Styles abandoned his partners in mid-December after a three month hiatus.

There was a narrative building among some fans that The Champ That Runs the Camp did not like The Blasian Baddie. However, the former TNA champions have never confirmed there was any heat between the two. Yim took to X this weekend with a comedy photo from a recent live event. She captioned the photo with an apparent fan exchange.

"'AJ don't like you no more,' the fan allegedly said to Yim. 'Me: I CAN FIX HIM,'" Yim jokingly responded with the attached photo.

Styles and the wife of former WWE Superstar Keith Lee have teamed up three times. The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. in 8-person action in November 2022, then one month later Styles, Yim, and Anderson defeated Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley at a live event. Michin and AJ then feuded with Karrion Kross and Scarlett last summer, but were defeated in a WWE SmackDown mixed tag match on June 16.

Yim recently revealed if she wants Styles to win in the upcoming Fatal 4 Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Her answer has surprised some fans.

WWE legend gives insight into AJ Styles' improved physique

AJ Styles returned to WWE in mid-December after being away for three months, and his body transformation was all the talk on social media.

The 46-year-old has always maintained an impressive physique, but fans quickly noticed how much The Phenomenal One's look had improved when he returned last month. Teddy Long said this was because AJ is a gym rat.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Long and Bill Apter for their thoughts on Styles. Apter said he was stunned by Styles' new look and heel turn. WWE Hall of Famer Long said he and Styles are alike as they go to the gym in their spare time.

"I know AJ, I've known him for quite a while. He's kind of like me. He's a gym rat. You know what I mean? You can't sit around and not do anything with your body, it's ridiculous. After so many years, I don't know about other people, but this has become like a drug to me. This is a habit. If I don't do this, I don't have a great day. My body aches, ok? So when I want to quit hurting, I go to the gym and lift and do my cardio and when I leave, I feel a 100% better," Long said. [From 4:01 - 4:34]

The Prince of Phenomenal has the chance to become an 8-time champion in WWE at Royal Rumble next Saturday. He is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way with LA Knight, Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the title on the line.

