WWE SmackDown Superstar says Sami Zayn is "one in a million"

Solo Sikoa recently praised his Bloodline stablemate and fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn, saying he is "one in a million."

Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed Universal Title against Drew McIntyre.

He shares great chemistry with all the members of The Bloodline. However, his equation with the stable's Honorary Uce Sami Zayn has won the most plaudits.

On the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, the former NXT North American Champion praised The Great Liberator. Solo Sikoa referred to Zayn as his "little brother," always cheerful and dancing around.

He added that the former Intercontinental Champion is "one in a million," and the icing on the cake is the fact that he is a part of The Bloodline.

“Sami’s like that little brother, you know? He’s the loud brother, and he’s dancing all over the place. But when he bumps into trouble, he runs back to his older brothers for help. I feel like Sami is like that. But he’s one of those characters man, where it is very one in a million to have him a round. And he’s in The Bloodline, so it doesn’t get no better than that," said Sikoa. [H/T SeScoops]

Solo Sikoa on how his WWE debut materialized

Elsewhere in the interview, Sikoa spilled the beans on how his WWE debut at Clash at the Castle 2022 came to fruition. The 29-year-old recalled receiving an unexpected call where he was told about the plans in store for him.

The SmackDown Superstar added that he was still trying to come to terms with his debut going down in front of a massive 60,000 crowd.

"No, it was out of the blue. It was just one of those things where, you know, I got the call, and this is what we want to do, this is how we want to bring you in. But I would never [have] expected [it to happen] this way, in front of 60,000 people man, it was crazy. I'm still mind blown," said Sikoa.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Ricochet to further establish himself as a major force to be reckoned with in the company.

Do you want Sikoa and Sami Zayn to become a regular tag team on the Blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

