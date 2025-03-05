WWE star Andrade shares rare personal message with son 

The future looked bright for WWE star Andrade when he returned to the promotion in January 2024. While he could still move past his current stagnation, the truth is, El Idolo has had a rough few months.

News broke of his divorce with Charlotte Flair, who returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble and was booked to win the titular contest. He has been slowly and cautiously letting fans in on his personal life. Around the Royal Rumble weekend, he had lost his wallet, which he later revealed via social media. The former United States Champion has now shared a snap with his son but covered the latter's face.

On Instagram, Andrade and his son are seen doing the front double biceps pose together.

"Almost my champ!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," he wrote.

El Idolo has also fallen off the ladder on WWE SmackDown. He most recently lost a US Title number one contender's match to Jacob Fatu.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo's idea involving Andrade for turning Charlotte Flair into a babyface

Although Charlotte Flair had a triumphant return at the Royal Rumble, her going straight to the main event after a whole year's absence was met with boos from fans. Vince Russo feels that WWE fumbled here.

Russo pointed to The Queen's consistent updates on social media regarding her inevitable return. He said that the company's creative team should have used this, brought up her divorce on-screen with the former AEW star, and had El Idolo portray a villain in the story. This could have gotten Flair over through the lens of the fans:

"I saw those training videos, and she was a beast," Vince Russo said. "She was training so hard she was crying. It was unbelievable to see. Bro, that's what should have been used, and then the divorce should have been used, and while she's fighting for her career, she's going through this divorce, she's going through all this. Then, bro, you bring her back, you have Andrade scr*w her. You wanna get her over as a babyface? That's how you get her over as a babyface!"

Watch The Wrestling Outlaws exclusive above as Vince Russo discusses Andrade's potential involvement in Charlotte Flair's WWE on-screen story.

