Wrestling legend Konnan believes that WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is not among the five greatest wrestlers of all time.

The Beast Incarnate signed with the Stamford-based company in 2000. About two years later, he made his main roster debut. He spent nearly two years as an active competitor before leaving in 2004. After eight years of absence, Lesnar returned to the promotion in 2012. The 45-year-old is now a 10-time world champion.

Despite Lesnar's accomplishments, Konnan does not believe he is one of the greatest five wrestlers of all time. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran, however, stated that he is among the top five workers today.

"Well, the guy was asking if he was one of the top five best workers of all time. I think he's amongst the greatest workers of all time. Not top five but he is top five like for wrestling right now," he said. [2:54 - 3:02]

Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar went head-to-head twice. While The Almighty won their first bout at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, The Beast Incarnate scored the victory at Crown Jewel last November. The two powerhouses will now clash for the third time at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

Ahead of their upcoming match, Lashley claimed that Lesnar gets special treatment from WWE management.

"Brock Lesnar gets whatever he wants. Brock Lesnar gets this, he gets that, he wanted a contract signing they roll out the carpet for him. Anything Brock Lesnar wants he gets, and that’s ridiculous around here," He told Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk.

