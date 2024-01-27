WWE star calls out Kazuchika Okada ahead of the Royal Rumble

A WWE RAW star has called out Kazuchika Okada ahead of the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is shaping up to be a very memorable show. Former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had an epic confrontation this past Monday night and vowed to go through each other to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are all determined to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and brawled this past Monday night on the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Denise Salcedo interviewed Bronson Reed at a media event. During the interview, Bronson Reed called out Kazuchika Okada and claimed he wanted another match against the star in WWE. The two stars battled while Bronson Reed performed as JONAH in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"When I was able to work with Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I had heard so much about Kazuchika Okada and how great he was. And you always hear these things, but until you are in the ring with someone you don't actually realize. When I was in the ring with him both times, I was like okay, he is definitely bar none one of the best in the world. I never thought I'd see the sight of him leaving a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring, what the future holds for him, I'm not too sure. But I would personally love to see him in WWE and also have that rubber match with him. Because at the moment I've beaten him once, he's beaten me once. We have to have that third match," said Bronson Reed. [From 00:18 - 00:52]

Former WWE manager says Kazuchika Okada deserves to be treated with respect

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has implored the company to treat Kazuchika Okada and Giulia with respect if both stars sign with WWE.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeka's Smack Talk last November, Mantell stated that he has no issue with the promotion signing both stars. However, Mantell added that Kazuchika Okada deserves to be treated well because that would help the Stamford-based promotion in building a bond with NJPW.

"As long as they treat them well," said Dutch on Smack Talk. "Hey, wait a minute, I know the top talents in Japan need to be treated well. They need to be treated with respect because that builds a bond between New Japan and WWE. WWE, they needs some friends; they need some help." [From 28:50 to 29:13]

The Royal Rumble typically has several surprise entrants each year. It will be interesting to see who shows up at the premium live event tomorrow night at Tropicana Field.

