5 Former WWE tag team champions who could be surprise entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

One of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2024, is mere hours away. Fans will file into Tropicana Field this Saturday to witness the Premium Live Event. What surprises will WWE have in store for us this time?

When it comes to both Royal Rumble matches, most of the participants are yet to be announced. Regarding the men's Rumble, 11 names have been announced. Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Chad Gable, and Akira Tozawa have all thrown their names into the hat.

Even fewer names have been announced for the Women's Rumble. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ivy Nile, Bayley, and Nia Jax have all officially declared themselves for the Rumble on WWE programming. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green made her Royal Rumble aspirations known on X.

Other matches for the Rumble include a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. Logan Paul is set to defend his United States Championship against tournament winner Kevin Owens.

It is a routine occurrence for there to be surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match. Each year in January, WWE gives their fans a blast from the past. Fans across the world are wondering what surprises will await them at the 37th annual Royal Rumble extravaganza.

Will fans see a former WWE tag team champion make his surprise return during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match? Without further ado, here are five former champions who could be surprise Rumble entrants this Saturday in Tropicana Field.

#5. The inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Heath Slater

Heath finished up his obligations with IMPACT Wrestling in October 2023 following a three-year stint with the company. During his time with the Nashville-based promotion, Slater became a one-time TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Rhino.

Before he made his debut in TNA, Heath was signed to WWE for almost 14 years. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Slater found his greatest success as part of the tag team division. Alongside Justin Gabriel, Heath held three reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championship. Heath Slater is also the first-ever WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, earning the title alongside Rhyno.

The 40-year-old star is also remembered for being one-third of the rockstar faction known as 3MB, alongside Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. This stable was used as comedic relief and as enhancement talent.

During an interview last month on the YouTube show Rewind Recap Relive, Slater showed interest in potentially appearing as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Heath also referred to his former 3MB gimmick during the interview.

Drew McIntyre is already scheduled to participate in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Jinder Mahal currently isn't advertised for the match, but there are still plenty of spots left to fill. What if Heath Slater surprises McIntyre, Mahal, and the rest of the WWE Universe with a surprise appearance this Saturday?

Slater could try to bring the band back together and attempt a 3MB dance with Drew and Jinder. If that happens, it wouldn't be shocking to see McIntyre and/or Mahal toss Heath over the top rope.

#4. Four-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero

Chavo Guerrero and his uncle Eddie Guerrero helped make tag team wrestling fun and exciting on SmackDown during the early years of WWE's Ruthless Aggression era. The duo, collectively known as Los Guerreros, became two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. When he ventured over to IMPACT Wrestling, Chavo held the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice alongside Hernandez.

Guerrero has remained somewhat active on the independent wrestling scene in recent years. Chavo Guerrero Jr. spoke very highly of WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in December 2023.

What if Chavo surprises Dominik and the fans on January 27 by entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match?

Chavo, who had a notable feud with Rey Mysterio two decades ago, could square off with Rey's villainous son in the current year. Two different generations of Mexican wrestling royalty could potentially clash this Saturday. There's also the potential that the two team up, potentially signaling that the veteran Chavito has joined The Judgment Day.

#3. Three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley

Despite being retired as an in-ring competitor, Foley has remained active in pro wrestling in recent months. Mick Foley currently appears as a "talent evaluator" in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Mick also appeared at an ICW event in December 2023 and got physical with wrestler John Wayne Murdoch.

When it comes to wrestling in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Foley joked about being "undeclared" for the 2024 Rumble. He said:

"I would have to lose 70 pounds just to be in terrible shape. So, I'm not going to be in the Royal Rumble. I'm undeclared."

However, it's worth considering that Foley has stated that he's open to wrestling one more match under the condition that it's a cinematic match. While the Royal Rumble is not considered a cinematic match, Foley's participation in the Rumble could potentially lead to a cinematic match at WrestleMania 40.

The Show of Shows is going to reach a milestone in April 2024, and it'd make sense for an iconic performer like Mick Foley to want a piece of the action when WrestleMania comes to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mick Foley could use a Rumble appearance to set up one last match at 'Mania.

Mick Foley is a four-time world champion, winning the WWE Championship three times with his Mankind persona and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once under his real name. He also found success as a tag team wrestler. He has held the WWF Tag Team Championship eight times.

As a tag team wrestler, Foley is best remembered alongside The Rock as part of The Rock 'n' Sock Connection. The famed "This Is Your Life" segment between The Rock and Mankind is still the highest-rated segment in the history of Monday Night RAW.

#2. Two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

The wrestling world has been left in the dark regarding Big E's future in pro wrestling. When speaking with TMZ Sports earlier this month, Big E mentioned that he doesn't have a timeline for when he'll be making an in-ring return.

Big E also noted that he wants to make "a smart decision" when it comes to getting back in the ring. The former WWE Champion was put on the shelf in March 2022 after breaking his neck on an episode of SmackDown.

Regarding the recovery of his neck, Big E said:

"It’s all together, the bones connect to the other bones."

While nothing has been confirmed, it isn't out of the realm of possibilities for Big E to make a shocking return in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. If the company wants to make E's return a complete surprise, it will make sense for the New Day member not to spill the beans to the press beforehand. The fans in Tropicana Field would predictably welcome back Big E with open arms if he does make his long-awaited comeback this Saturday.

Only time will tell if Big E will make his surprise return or not.

#1. 1998 King of the Ring winner Ken Shamrock

"The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock is back under the WWE Umbrella. In December 2023, it was revealed that the former Intercontinental Champion had signed a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion. As a result of this deal, WWE has already released t-shirts and hoodies featuring Shamrock's likeness.

It's worth noting that WWE's parent company, Endeavor, also owns UFC. Ken Shamrock was one of the pioneering stars of UFC during its early years. Considering this, it would make sense to honor a crossover star of pro wrestling and ultimate fighting at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Ken Shamrock could potentially use the 2024 Rumble as a springboard to launch dream feuds against fellow MMA combatants like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Even if a surprise appearance in the Rumble doesn't lead to future matches for Shamrock, it would still be epic to see The World's Most Dangerous Man face off in a wrestling ring against The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate. And with WrestleMania 40 around the corner, what if WWE brings back the Fight Pit for one last match featuring Shamrock at The Showcase of The Immortals?

As a pro wrestler, Shamrock is best known as a mid-card star of the Attitude Era. During that time, he became the 1998 King of the Ring winner and a one-time Intercontinental Champion. Shamrock also had a run as WWF Tag Team Champion, alongside Big Boss Man.

Ken Shamrock is also noted as being the first official world champion in the history of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. During TNA's very first show, Shamrock won the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

What will the future hold for Ken Shamrock? Will fans see The World's Most Dangerous Man in Tropicana Field on January 27, 2024? Sound off in the comments section below if you think Shamrock should be in the Rumble!

