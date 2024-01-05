5 Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling stars who could be surprise entrants at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble is known to be loaded with surprises. In 2024, wrestling fans are speculating about who may be making their return for the Rumble on January 27 at Tropicana Field, Florida.

So far, only two men and three women have been announced as participants for their respective Royal Rumble match. Bayley, Nia Jax, and Chelsea Green have been announced for the Women's Rumble. Meanwhile, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are the only two announced for the Men's Rumble.

Other matches for January's premium live event involve bouts for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns and the United States Title belonging to Logan Paul.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. What surprises does WWE have in store?

Will there be a TNA influence at January's WWE premium live event? Last month, TNA+ partnered up with Endeavor, the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment, regarding a streaming deal with Endeavor Streaming. IMPACT Wrestling will officially rebrand to their TNA moniker at their Hard To Kill event on January 13, 2024.

Currently, there's also a report that current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Trinity (fka Naomi) is returning to WWE sooner rather than later.

Could fans witness ex-TNA talent returning to WWE on January 27, 2024? Let's explore that possibility with five former IMPACT stars who could be surprise entrants during the 37th annual Royal Rumble extravaganza.

5. Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James has led a legendary career in both WWE and TNA IMPACT Wrestling. During her time with the Nashville-based promotion, Hardcore Country became a five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion.

She even appeared at the 2022 Royal Rumble with the title during her fourth reign as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. James became the first active IMPACT performer to wrestle at a WWE premium live event.

The former Divas Champion finished up her obligations with IMPACT Wrestling in October after losing to Trinity at Bound for Glory 2023. James wrestled without a contract during her most recent run with the Nashville-based brand.

James is theoretically free to perform in any wrestling promotion willing to book her, which could potentially be WWE for the Women's Royal Rumble in Tropicana Field.

However, speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, the multi-time Women's Champion hinted that she won't appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble unless she's the wrestler booked to win the 30-woman match.

"I'm not coming back at this Rumble unless I'm winning because, you know, Hardcore Country WrestleMania, it prints [money] itself," said James.

James was initially signed with WWE from 2003 to April 2010. She'd later return to WWE in 2016 and stay under contract with the company until April 2021, when her items were sent back to her via a trash bag following her release.

Mickie also had multiple runs with IMPACT Wrestling, starting with the company during TNA's infancy in 2002. During her run with NWA-TNA from 2002 to 2003, she went by the ring name Alexis Laree and joined Raven's stable, The Gathering, during her second calendar year with the company.

She had better-known runs with the company under the Mickie James moniker from 2010 to 2013 and then again from 2021 to 2023. She would also appear on IMPACT programming during the first half of 2015.

#4. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion & three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley

The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley made his mark in numerous wrestling promotions, winning championships and conquering the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide.

In September 2008, Foley ventured over to IMPACT Wrestling. During his time with the company, he was both an on-screen authority figure and a professional wrestler. At TNA Lockdown 2009, the former WWE Champion shed blood on his way to becoming World Heavyweight Champion by defeating The Icon Sting in an intense Six Sides of Steel match.

Foley left TNA in June 2011 and returned to WWE later that year. The former Mankind wrestled the last match of his career (so far) as a participant in the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

However, he recently got physical during an ICW No Holds Barred event on December 16, 2023. During the show, Foley wore a Santa costume and embraced his hardcore past by hitting the wrestler John Wayne Murdoch with a double-arm DDT and a barbed wire baseball bat.

On a December 2023 episode of WWE's The Bump, Foley joked about being "undeclared" for the 2024 Rumble. The Hardcore Legend said:

"I would have to lose 70 pounds just to be in terrible shape. So, I'm not going to be in the Royal Rumble. I'm undeclared."

Only time will tell if Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy will show up in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Foley has made multiple appearances in the Royal Rumble match, including the 1998 edition of the event, where all three of his wrestling gimmicks were booked for battle. During that match, he entered the Rumble as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack.

And with WrestleMania Season approaching, maybe the Men's Rumble match could be used to set up one final 'Mania match for Mick Foley. Wrestlers like SmackDown's Karrion Kross and NXT's Joe Gacy could be good candidates for a potential Cinematic Match against Foley at WrestleMania XL.

In 2021, Foley stated that he'd be open to one more match under the condition that it was a Cinematic Match.

#3. Two-time WWE Women's Champion Victora, known in TNA as Tara

Lisa Marie Varon led a legendary career as a women's wrestler in both WWE and TNA. Under the moniker of Victoria, Varon was a standout member of Monday Night RAW's women's division during the Ruthless Aggression era.

During her time in Titanland, she held two reigns with the WWE Women's Championship. She's also remembered for shaving Molly Holly's head at WrestleMania 20.

After leaving WWE in 2009, Varon made her way to TNA, where she performed under the ring name Tara. She would find even more championship success with the Nashville-based promotion, winning the Knockouts Title on five occasions and holding one reign with the Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Brooke Tessmacher as part of the tandem known as TnT.

Tara would leave TNA in July 2013, but she'd briefly return in January 2023, appearing at the pay-per-view Hard To Kill in support of her friend Mickie James. Later that month, she'd challenge for the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles alongside Gisele Shaw, but they'd come up short against the Death Dollz.

In 2021, Victoria was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. In 2024, it's possible we could see yet another surprise Rumble appearance from the former WWE Women's Champion.

#2. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ken Shamrock

Ken Shamrock was a pioneer in both UFC and TNA. In 2002, Shamrock became TNA's first official World Champion, winning the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship in Total Nonstop Action's first pay-per-view.

Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019, showing the intensity that earned him the nickname of The World's Most Dangerous Man over 20 years ago.

Shamrock is also known for his time spent in WWE, particularly during the promotion's Attitude Era. During his stint in what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation, the UFC legend proved his worth to the sport of professional wrestling, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and becoming the 1998 King of the Ring winner.

In December 2023, there were reports of Ken Shamrock signing a Legends deal with WWE. The deal resulted in the Stamford-based promotion releasing merchandise for The World's Most Dangerous Man. T-shirts and hoodies featuring Shamrock are available on WWE's Shop website.

Considering that the Stamford-based company and Ken Shamrock are once again in a business relationship, there's a decent chance that wrestling fans will see The World's Most Dangerous Man in a WWE ring again.

World Wrestling Entertainment's parent company, Endeavor, also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship, so it would make sense that Endeavor would want to honor one of UFC's pioneering legends.

There's a possibility of Ken Shamrock being a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. If that's the case, Shamrock could go toe-to-toe with fellow MMA combatants such as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. What if that scenario leads to Shamrock battling Lashley in the Fight Pit at WrestleMania 40?

#1. Glenn Gilbertti, better known as Disco Inferno

Glenn Gilbertti contributed to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in numerous roles both backstage and as a performer in front of the camera. Glenn was once a member of Vince Russo's stable Sports Entertainment Xtreme, and he even challenged Jeff Jarrett for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on pay-per-view.

The two-time WCW World Television Champion was with TNA from their first year, and he continued to contribute to the company as the years progressed. In 2019, he'd engage in an intergender battle with Tessa Blanchard.

Glenn put over his female opponent, helping her gain momentum, which assisted Tessa on her journey to becoming the first woman ever to win the IMPACT World Championship.

Disco Inferno currently works at Sapphire Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also the co-host of the podcast K100 alongside wrestling veteran Konnan and the Philly entrepreneur Joe Feeney.

Disco is currently retired as an in-ring competitor, but if he ever gets the call from the Stamford-based company with a fat paycheck attached, there's a good chance they'll come to some type of agreement, which could potentially include an appearance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Plenty of wrestling fans on social media want Cody Rhodes to #FinishTheStory. But at the Rumble, maybe Disco Inferno can finish his own story with The American Nightmare.

In 2018, Cody responded to a critical tweet from Disco by belittling the WCW veteran's knowledge and contributions to the wrestling business. However, it's worth noting that Inferno was described as a minute-by-minute ratings draw by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer in late 1997 when WCW was getting massive numbers in TV viewership.

Nonetheless, many fans have latched onto Cody's disparaging tweet and continued to use it to mock Disco in the years since it was originally posted.

Imagine the look on Cody's face if he's standing in the ring when Disco Inferno's music hits during the Men's Rumble in Tropicana Field. That moment in itself might be worth the price of admission!

Expand Tweet

Disco could personally prove Cody's tweet wrong, showing that he can be booked and create a moment that'll have fans talking long after the 2024 Royal Rumble.