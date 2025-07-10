WWE star to be the catalyst for legendary Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton feud, analyst explains 

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have come face-to-face numerous times over the past few weeks and even collided in the King of the Ring Tournament final at Night of Champions, with The American Nightmare earning the victory and a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Rhodes and Orton had a face-off last week on SmackDown, during which The Viper told his friend to dethrone John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Their segment was interrupted by a returning Drew McIntyre, though, who tried to play mind games and took shots at the babyfaces.

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts addressed last Friday's segment on the latest episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast and said that McIntyre was trying to get into both superstars' heads, adding a new angle to their ongoing story, which could lead to a full-time feud at some point down the road.

Ad

Trending

"Drew shows up and says a couple of things. He talks about Randy hesitating; he talks about this and that; he is trying to get into Cody and into Randy's head. He is saying that Cody has been buttering up Randy Orton. He is basically saying that Cody was using his friendship with Randy Orton to manipulate Randy. That Cody didn't care about Randy," Roberts said. [From 32:50 to 34:50]

Ad

Drew McIntyre got an RKO from Orton, and the two superstars will now collide at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in Atlanta this weekend.

Ad

Randy Orton praises WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for the way he runs the company

Things have changed in the global juggernaut ever since Triple H took over as WWE Chief Content Officer. The Game recently received high praise from Randy Orton for the way he has been running the company.

In a recent appearance on the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast, The Viper explained why he admires Paul Levesque as his boss.

Ad

"Just knowing that in the past that never would have happened, and knowing that now it's okay. It's almost like, without even knowing it... he's leading by example. There's no question in my mind that if I say, 'Hunter... I've got this thing, and... it's very important to me and my family and my kids... that I'm there,' there's no question in my mind that they'll say, 'Done!' Like, that is huge. That's everything," Randy Orton said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Randy is not the only superstar who has praised Triple H for the way he has been leading the company as the head of creative on the main roster.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE