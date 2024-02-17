WWE star makes bold claim about Roman Reigns

A popular superstar has made a bold claim about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to appear on tonight's edition of the blue brand at the Delta Center in Utah.

Roman Reigns will be defending his title against 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Head of the Table wanted to battle The Rock, but the WWE Universe fully got behind The American Nightmare and pushed for him to finish his story at the biggest show of the year. The Rock aligned himself with Reigns following the backlash from fans and created a ton of buzz for the product by slapping Cody Rhodes in the face last week at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference.

On this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins informed Cody Rhodes that he does not have to battle The Bloodline alone. However, The Visionary praised Roman Reigns in a recent interview with NFL star Cam Hayward on his Not Just Football podcast. Rollins noted that his former Shield stablemate is one of the greatest superstars of all time.

“Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. I’ll say nice things about him. He’s my brother, we came up together, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it, no doubt.” [10:21 - 10:38]

Vince Russo wonders why The Rock and Roman Reigns don't appear on WWE television more often

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized The Rock and Roman Reigns for appearing sparingly on television when they are the biggest stars in the company.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran stated that it made the shows feel less important when the biggest stars weren't there to perform. He added that it was difficult to care about the show if The Rock and Roman Reigns couldn't be bothered to show up.

"Here's what it tells me. It isn't important enough for your two biggest stars to be on the show. If it's not important to them, why is it important to me? [...] It's all about WrestleMania, pointing at the sign and the two biggest guys; it's not important enough for them to be there. They got more important things to do. Come on, man," Russo said. [ 8:01 - 8:33 ]

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the winnner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell how long The Visionary will be able to hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship moving forward.

